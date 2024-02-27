Unveiling the profound journey of Chriselda Lewis

By Anga-Anganda Bushwana

In journalism, where every word holds the power to shape perspectives and ignite change, few embody the essence of storytelling with as much depth and conviction as Chriselda Lewis. With over two decades of dedicated service to the craft, Lewis is a beacon of truth, resilience, and unwavering compassion.

Reflecting on her illustrious career, Lewis shares insights into the myriad of experiences that have woven the tapestry of her professional journey. “I have so many profound stories that I have covered, but wow, in 21 years, there have been so many,” she muses, emphasising the vastness of her encounters.

Drawing attention to the transformative potential of journalism, Lewis speaks fervently about moments where her work transcended mere reporting to touch lives in tangible ways. “As a journalist, there is an element that gives you the power to make a difference,” she asserts, underscoring the pivotal role of media in effecting change. “You need to remember that those in power simply don’t care. Through your microphone and through your pen, you can change people’s lives.”

Among the defining moments of her career, Lewis vividly recalls her coverage of the fall of Robert Mugabe, a chapter in history where her voice echoed the sentiments of a nation in transition. “I covered that,” she states with a quiet resolve, acknowledging the weight of bearing witness to pivotal historical moments.

However, it is not just the grand narratives of geopolitics that define Lewis’s journey. In a testament to her unwavering commitment to humanitarian causes, she recounts her experience joining the ranks of Gift of the Givers in Türkiye following a devastating earthquake. “People who had lost everything were offering us food and water at every corner,” said Lewis. Her voice shakes with humility. “We survived on noodles for the entire week, sleeping on the floor at below-zero temperatures. If you are not passionate about journalism, you are not going to last long,” said Lewis.

Yet, beneath the veneer of professional accolades lies a deeply private individual, fiercely protective of her personal life amidst the tumult of public scrutiny. “I keep my family and private life private by choice,” she asserts, highlighting the importance of maintaining boundaries in an era of pervasive digital exposure. “The internet never forgets,” she warns, cautioning against the potential repercussions of blurred lines between public and private domains.

For Lewis, journalism isn’t just a profession—it’s a calling, a sacred duty to uphold truth, integrity, and accountability. “There is no money here, but you can live a decent life,” she reflects, acknowledging the inherent sacrifices demanded by a career driven by passion rather than profit.

As she continues to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of media, Lewis remains steadfast in her resolve to amplify the voices of the marginalised, challenge the status quo, and leave an indelible mark on the annals of history through her unyielding dedication to the art of storytelling.

Lewis’s unwavering commitment to truth and compassion is a guiding light in a world besieged by uncertainty, illuminating the path toward a brighter, more informed tomorrow.