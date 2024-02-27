Makhanda bids farewell to one of its greatest rugby icons

By Chris Totobela

Makhanda’s sporting fraternity is again under a dark cloud after the news of the passing of one of the greatest sons of the soil. Monwabisi Curnick Mdyesha succumbed to a short illness and left behind his wife and four children.

The 46-year-old Mdyesha, the son of Gecelo and Harriet Mdyesha, a well-respected education inspector and school principal, respectively, was a well-gifted sportsman. He made a name for himself in both rugby and cricket. He excelled in rugby and made huge strides. and formed part of the Eastern Province team and was also a member of the national u23 side that toured the world.

Ward 2 councillor and former Sedru president Ramie Xonxa paid tribute to this fallen hero: “I was privileged to get an opportunity to meet and watch Monwabisi grow in rugby and become one of the greatest flyhalfs that this country has ever produced. He took after his father, who was also an excellent rugby, cricket and tennis player who I worked with in the Sedru set up. Monwabisi played alongside rugby greats like Conrad Jantjies, Butch James, and current Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee, just to mention a few.”

Xonxa also sent his heartfelt condolences to Mdyesha’s family, including his children and wife. Xonxa continued by saying, “I would like to thank them for Monwabisi’s life, and this is not only a loss to their family but to the entire country as well. It is a pity that Monwabisi left this world while rugby in this province is in a state that it is in. His passing must help unite us and revive rugby in Makhanda.”

Mdyesha’s exploits on the field will be missed by many rugby fans and rugby-loving masses who enjoyed watching him play. He was a warm, loving and humble man off the field, and he loved his family so much; he also made time to speak to his fans whenever he met them.

He will be laid to rest on Saturday, 2 March, at the City Hall at 9:00, and Makhandans are expected to come in numbers to pay their last respects to one of Makhanda’s most significant sports icons.