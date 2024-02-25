Reflecting on a compelling journey

By Amahle Cele

The Documentary Filmmaker’s Association and the School of Journalism and Media Studies (JMS) recently held a riveting screening of Temperature Rising at Rhodes University.

In a dynamic convergence of action and narrative, the docLOVE program featured an event that showcased the struggles and victories of youthful South African activists fighting climate change, immersing the audience in a world where local efforts have a worldwide impact.

Temperature Rising sets out to investigate natural disasters caused by climate change in Southern Africa. Anita Khanna, Jacqueline van Meygaarden, and Rehad Desai directed and produced the documentary, which chronicles the passionate efforts of three activists battling the pressing need for environmental stewardship. These three activists were Ina-Maria Shikongo, Kumi Naidoo, and Gabriel Klaasen.

Klaasen emerges as a central figure, leading the charge against coal-generated energy in South Africa, where per capita carbon dioxide emissions surpass any other nation’s. With global temperatures on the rise, Klaasen’s advocacy takes on profound significance, highlighting the human and environmental costs of fossil fuel dependency.

The documentary is set in Durban and Namibia. As a result of the Canadian business Recon Africa’s proposed fracking in Namibia’s Okavango Delta, Ina-Maria Shikongo had to deal with the threat. Shikongo’s narrative highlights how social justice and environmental issues are intertwined as she fights to protect both ecological treasures and livelihoods.

As flooding decimates his town in Durban, one of the activists featured in the movie, Kumi Naidoo, sees directly the catastrophic effects of climate change. Naidoo highlights the necessity of grassroots mobilisation in the face of looming ecological disasters due to the government’s passivity. With its emphasis on encouraging viewers to overcome obstacles to significant action and adopt a grassroots movement-building mindset, Temperature Rising is set against the backdrop of important climate conferences.

Attendees participated in an animated Q&A session with activists Klaasen and filmmaker Meygaarden after the film. Emma, the event’s presenter, presented an interactive discussion that emphasised the need for immediate climate action and the ability of documentaries to spark change.

Klaasen stated during the Q&A that the most important realisation she had was that “everyone has a role to play, and our role was pivotal for them to achieve the intersection of justice that we hope to see”.

The docLOVE program continues to champion the transformative potential of documentary film.

By fostering dialogue and engagement, docLOVE is a beacon of hope in the fight for environmental justice. Special thanks were extended to The Bioscope.

Temperature Rising created a lasting impression on the guests, who were leaving with their thoughts buzzing with inspiration and fresh perspectives. It also ignited a shared desire to address the climate catastrophe head-on.

According to the activists in the documentary, now is the moment to take action, and by working together, we can create a more equitable and sustainable future.