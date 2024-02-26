Bloom where you are planted

By Khanyisa Khenese

On Thursday evening this past week, Rhodes University Community Engagement (RUCE)

hosted a celebration and welcoming soiree for 50 first-year students who were part of the

9/10th mentoring programme. Guests at the event included Rhodes University’s Vice-Chancellor

Professor Sizwe Mabizela, student leaders, and principals of participating schools in Makhanda.

“2023 [was]record-breaking; a total of 50 mentees were accepted for full-time studies at Rhodes University marking a significant milestone of the programme,” said Babsy Makombe, the

high school programme manager at Gadra Education.

Mabizela said the programme was initially established in September 2015 after he, Ashley Westaway, Gadra’s education manager, and Margie Keeton gained inspiration from a quote: “Nine-tenths of

education is encouragement,” written by the late French Anatole France.

According to Makombe, the programme was launched in 2016 to transform the public schools

of Makhanda and to empower grade 12 learners to excel in their final year of high school.

“The programme was first implemented at Ntsika Senior Seondary School and Mary Water Senior Secondary School, and it has since expanded its reach, and it is now implemented in five local schools”.

She added that the programme provides learners with essential tools that are

required to navigate their grade 12.

Mabizela said the programme also involves Rhodes University students who mentor the learners. They support grade 12s and assist with goal setting while they get an opportunity to grow, become critical, and be engaged citizens.

“They are not doing this out of charity; they are benefiting in return,” he said.

Masilakhe Njokweni, a Rhodes University student currently studying Law, said the programme taught her how to make her own decisions, study effectively, and be independent, as she was used to studying in groups. “It taught me if you want something, you should go for it,” she said.

A 2023 mentee, Mihle Xhegwana, currently studying Information Technology (IT) at Rhodes University, expressed gratitude to her mentor for supporting and allowing her to express her frustrations when she was doing her matric. She added that although the mentor she had didn’t do science, “she still went the extra mile to find resources for us and people that can help us,” she said.

Khutliso Daniels Senior Secondary School principal, Radio Mcuba, told Grocott’s Mail that the programme is

immensely useful in assisting their school and learners.

“Ever since we joined this programme, our learners’ attainment results are just in a positive

trajectory”.

The new principal of Ntsika Secondary School, Thobile Ncuka, said they plan to keep the programme in the school because they believe it will be of assistance to their learners to keep

their focus and make the right choices when they enter the tertiary level.