What’s On – 18 – 25 January

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY 18 JANUARY

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689

Free Entry

FRIDAY, 19 JANUARY

Nawties Night

Join DJ Monroe playing jams of the 2000’s.

@ SSS, 19b New Street

21:00

R20 entry fee

SATURDAY, 20 JANUARY

Parkrun

5km run or walk

Family-friendly

Dogs on leads are welcome

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

07:45 for 08:00

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

Free entry

Grahamstown Feral Cat Project

We now have our own bookshop where you can browse a small but nice selection of preloved books. All monies raised will go towards the sterilisation of feral cats and the costs of rescuing abandoned adults or kittens who are in foster care. All donations will be gratefully accepted and can be dropped at the shop.

@ CES building, next door to Nic’s nest at 65 African Street

8:30 – 11:30

Bernadette Emslie (073 277 0577)

R10 upwards per book (Cash only)

Red Rent Party

Sundowner vibes with music or pop-up jams during loadshedding… Chilled, awesome and lekka fun.

@ Red Cafe, 127a High Street Upstairs

16:00

Contact: 0466228384

R50

90’s Karaoke

Sing your heart out

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street.

21:00

Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689

Free entry

SUNDAY, 21 JANUARY

Hiking with Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew

Explore nature on this 5km – 7km hike or walk

@ Drostdy Arch, Somerset Street (meeting point)

08:00

Contact Malwande on 074 733 7712

Free entry

TUESDAY, 23 JANUARY

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed

Pub Quiz

Join us for a fun evening of trivia

@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

19:00

Table bookings: 046 622 5002

R40 per person (Cash only)

WEDNESDAY, 24 JANUARY

Karaoke Night

Sing your heart out

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

Free entry

THURSDAY, 25 JANUARY

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689

Free Entry

COMING SOON

Friday, 26 January – Academic Year Opening Prayer. To request God to carry us through the 2024 academic year. @ Noluthando Hall at 12:00 – 15:00. Contact: Sophumelela Ketelo 076 699 9909 or chairperson@sydp.or.za. Free entry.

Wednesday, 14 February – Menstrual Education. Menstrual education to male learners on how to protect the dignity of a female learner. We call upon all citizens to assist us with toiletries for the learners. @Noluthando Hall at 12:00 – 15:00. Contact: Sophumelela Ketelo 076 699 9909. Free Entry

Friday, 23 February – Makana Meander Wine Tasting and Auction. Wine Tasting. Finger Supper and Auction. Raising funds for Grahamstown SPCA to settle the balance on a rescue vehicle that assists the Makana community with animal emergencies and Phase 2 of the Sterilisation project “Project Vala”. @ Grahamstown Bowling Club African Street at 17h30 for 18h00. Booking/Contact: https://makanameander.co.za. Pay via Payfast on the website for tickets to the SPCA Charity shop from 25 January. For enquiries. Benita 076 878 0137 or makanameander@gmail.com. Price: R120 pp, includes wine tasting, finger supper and auction.

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

Monday, 22 January

Dance Classes in Makhanda

Training is open to all ages, boys and girls, and all abilities. @ 4 Princess Alice Hall in African Street. Contact Nicole at prestigedance.sa@gmail.com or 082 365 5526. (Time: TBC)

Tuesday, 30 January (draw date)

Monthly Raffle

Let’s help Makhanda Vet Clinic raise funds for outreach work & sterilisations.

A massive thank you to this month’s amazing prize sponsors: Salon Gavroche, Voodoo Coffee, Relish, & Gavroche.

Wednesday, 01 February 2024 (closing date)

Research Survey: Call for Respondents: Death on Facebook

This PhD survey seeks Eastern Cape respondents to share their experiences/perspectives of death practices on Facebook. Provisional research title: Networked Breath: An African Philosophical Approach to The Study of Death Online. Respond to the survey HERE: https://forms.gle/WZY4xp3UPSCwEYVJ6. @ (Online) via Google Forms. Thursday, 01 February 2024 (Closing date). Contact Details: Robyn Perros robynperros@gmail.com. No cost for the survey.