Maru FC are opening day winners at Hollywood Bets local derby

By Chris Totobela

All roads led to Rhodes University’s King Field on Saturday, 13 January. On show was the Hollywood Bets regional league triple header.

In the first game, local side Young Eagles went down to Port Alfred-based Young Pirates by a single goal, while City Pirates narrowly beat Marselle-based Junior Sundowns by a single goal from a Livile Klei spot kick.

In the main game of the day, Maru FC locked horns with Jacaranda Aces in the much anticipated local derby. The two sides met at the beginning of the season in the Nedbank Cup preliminary round, where Aces emerged victorious, and this was a perfect opportunity for Maru to get their much-needed revenge. Maru took the game to Aces from the word go and nearly scored within the first five minutes of the game. They piled a lot of pressure on the Aces but were caught offside several times. Aces responded with counterattacks of their own and sometimes stretched Maru’s defence wide. Maru’s persistent pressure finally paid off in the 28th minute when their lethal striker, Vuyani Skeyi, finished with a great move on the left, tapping home a neat cross to give his side the lead.

Aces tried to fight back and were rewarded six minutes later when first-half substitute Onwabisa Magutywa cut inside from the left and took a shot that beat the keeper in the near post to level matters. Aces gave away a needless corner kick that resulted in a 42nd goal after Sipho Rhawana out-jumped everyone and steered the ball home to give Maru the lead they took to the halftime break.

In the second half Maru continued where they left off and tightened the screws a little bit, and it was not a surprise when they extended their lead via the boot of Sima Dike. Aces seemed to run out of ideas as they frequently gave away possession and fumbled in the last third of the field. In the later stages of the game, Aces looked tired and were forced to take shots from a long range.

In the 83rd minute, Maru put the game beyond Ace’s reach with a fourth goal via the boot of Anathi Mamana, who calmly slotted home a perfect pass. Aces allowed Maru to dictate matters and spent more time trying to dispossess them. Abachathazi were relieved when the final whistle sounded, with Maru FC taking all the points on offer while also earning some bragging rights. This perfect game kept football lovers on the edge of their seats.