Kingswood College celebrates the Matric Class of 2023

By Staff Reporter

Kingswood College 2023 Matriculants have received 91% of bachelor’s degree passes in the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) for the National Senior Certificate (NSC) results, which were released on Thursday.

In a media statement, Kingswood Senior School Head of Academics, Tracy Van Mollendorf, says, “We take great pride in celebrating the accomplishments of the Class of 2023. We applaud the individuals who have earned distinctions and commend those who, through unwavering perseverance, have successfully reached their academic goals.”

She added, “Our dedicated staff deserves recognition for their exceptional efforts in fostering an environment where the Class of 2023 could thrive and realise their full individual potential. As they embark on the next phase of their life journey, we extend our heartfelt best wishes to the Class of 2024, anticipating their continued success and achievements.”

Kingswood College was happy to announce that their 2023 Head Boy, Azolile Mbanga, received a full house with seven A’s, including a 95% for Mathematics; Azolile was also an accomplished musician in the Concert Band. He hopes to get into the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Programme at the University of Debrecen in Hungary this year. Azolile commented, “When I reflect on it, my schooling has been a 15-year-long investment. All the hard work has accumulated into the success I achieved today, and that would not be possible without my teachers. Every single one of my teachers stimulated my love for learning, and for that, I will always be grateful.”

Kingswood’s Head Girl Amy Hobson also did really well, bagging herself four A’s. Amy was also awarded Sportswomen of the Year at the Sports Awards dinner at the end of 2023, having played 1st Team Netball, 1st Team Hockey, and 1st Team Water Polo.

Taylor Williamson achieved an outstanding six A’s, narrowly missing seven A’s by just one percent with a 79% for Science, but she managed to come in the Top 1% in the country for Life Orientation. Taylor will be studying Mechatronics at the University of Stellenbosch.

Taryn Hurley received five A’s and came in the top 1% in the country for Business Studies. Taryn was also an outstanding athlete and netball player at Kingwood College and plans to study for a Bachelor of Data Science at Stellenbosch University this year.

Another outstanding sports star and 1st team, Boys Hockey Captain Niza-Sulanji Simakonda, achieved five A’s and plans to study medicine at Wits or International Finance and Accounting in Amsterdam.

Kayleigh Mildenhall also achieved five A’s and plans to study for a Bachelor of Accounting at Stellenbosch. At the same time, 1st team rugby player Amazing Vheriwa proved he is brains as well as brawn, also clinching five A’s. Amazing has headed to the USA, where he will be studying business and joining his three already there brothers.

Other top achievers Receiving four A’s were Elizabeth Bain, Amy Hobson, Lara Sheard, Lilly Winstanley and Kayleigh Smith and receiving three A’s were Alexander Holder, Sophie Moser, Deputy Head Girl, Pendi Nyonyozi, Phikolomzi Petse (1st team rugby captain), Jasmine Schuster and Cady Wales.

Speaking on the results, Kingswood College Head Leon Grové says, “Being a relatively small co-ed Senior School with just over 400 pupils in our High School, we are exceptionally proud of our matrics of 2023, who achieved a 91% bachelor degree pass rate and, in typical Kingswood College style, worked hard and excelled as all-rounders on the sports field, culturally and academically.”

He added, “At Kingswood College, we encourage our learners to seize the many opportunities that are offered to them. Our academic performers are also our sports stars, our prefects, our Concert Band leaders, and our actors.”