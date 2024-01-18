St Andrews celebrates top results in Matric IEB exam

By Staff Reporter

The 2023 St Andrew’s College Matric class of 2023 achieved a 99% pass rate in the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) National Senior Certificate examinations, with 95% of the 87 learners achieving a Bachelor’s Degree pass.

In a press release, school headmaster Tom Hamilton said, “We are delighted with the results achieved by our Matric Class of 2023 in their IEB Senior Certificate Examinations.”

He added that the results were an improvement from the previous years. “[They] indicate a positive trend in terms of top-end individual results, but also a strong trend of the whole group improving over their Matric Year,” he stated.

The Dux Scholar, awarded to the top performing learner, was Thomas Barrow, from Johannesburg, who achieved an 88% aggregate and eight distinctions in English Home Language, History, Life Orientation, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Physical Sciences, Further Studies Mathematics: Calculus & Algebra and Further Studies Mathematics: Finance.

According to Hamilton, Thomas was placed on the IEB’s Commendable Achievement list for achieving within the top 5% in five subjects and scoring 7 for Life Orientation.

Three St Andrew’s College boys achieved seven distinctions each:

Matthew Poole, from Kenton-On-Sea, achieved an 88% aggregate, with distinctions in Accounting, English Home Language, Information Technology, Life Orientation, Mathematics, Physical Sciences and Further Studies Mathematics: Calculus and Algebra.

Matthew Gouws , from Johannesburg, achieved an aggregate of 86%, with distinctions in Afrikaans First Additional Language, English Home Language, History, Life Orientation, Life Sciences, Mathematics and Physical Sciences.

Noah Da Motta, from Lusaka in Zambia, achieved an 84% aggregate, with distinctions in English Home Language, French as a Second Additional Language, Geography, Life Orientation, Life Sciences, Mathematics and Physical Sciences.

Two St Andrews College learners achieved six distinctions:

David Ball, from Knysna, achieved an 83% aggregate, with distinctions in Afrikaans First Additional Language, English Home Language, Life Orientation, Life Sciences, Mathematics and Music.

Gregory Miller, from Johannesburg, also achieved an 83% aggregate, with distinctions in Accounting, English Home Language, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Physical Sciences and Further Studies Mathematics: Calculus & Algebra.

Five learners achieved five distinctions:

Finley Carson, from Nairobi in Kenya, received distinctions in Business Studies, Geography, History, Mathematics and Physical Sciences, with an aggregate of 86%.

Sinjhun Cawse, from Cape Town, and the Head Boy in 2023, received distinctions in English Home Language, History, Life Orientation, Life Sciences and Mathematics, with an aggregate of 83%.

Charlie Beaton, from Masai Mara in Kenya, received distinctions in English Home Language, Geography, History, Life Orientation and Mathematics, with an aggregate of 82%.

Ross Gordon, from Johannesburg, received distinctions in English Home Language, Geography, History, Life Orientation and Mathematics, with an aggregate of 82%.

Michael Petersen, from Johannesburg, received distinctions in English Home Language, German as a Second Additional Language, Life Orientation, Mathematics and Physical Sciences, with an aggregate of 81%.

Five learners received four distinctions:

Luke Freimond from Johannesburg received distinctions in Dramatic Arts, English Home Language, History and Life Orientation),

Mumbi Kayula from East London received distinctions in Business Studies, History, isiXhosa First Additional Language and Life Orientation).

Ian Meihuizen, a local learner from Makhanda, received distinctions in English Home Language, History, Life Sciences and Mathematics.

Joey Rugemalira, from Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, received distinctions in Accounting, Information Technology, Life Orientation and Mathematics.

Dylan Voogt from Somerset West received distinctions in Business Studies, English Home Language, History and Life Orientation.

In addition, four St Andrew’s College boys were placed in the top 1% nationally in their subjects: