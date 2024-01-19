Cuylerville and Station Hill start the year as GCB Log leaders 

By Chesley Daniels

Cuylerville 1st and Station Hill 2nd enter the second half of the Grahamstown Cricket Board (GCB) season as 1st and 2nd League Log leaders, respectively.

Cuylerville with 28,5 points (6 matches) as the leader of the GCB 1st League after a highly successful first half of the season in 2023. Southwell is in second position with 22.5 points with a game in hand.

In the GCB 2nd League, Station Hill is in a firm position on top of the overall log with 24 points and with Sidbury closely on their heels with 23.6 points, with both teams playing 6 matches.

It will be an interesting race over the next couple of weeks as to who will be ultimately crowned the GCB 1st and 2nd League Champs. The competition is highly competitive, and anyone can walk away with the prestigious prize.

Latest logs:

GCB 1st League Log

As at 13 January 2024:

Cuylerville 28,5 (6)

Southwell 22,5 (5)

Sidbury 18,3 (5)

Salem 16 (4)

Willows 16 (4)

Rhodes 7,2 (6)

Makana Sona 0 (6)

GCB 2nd League

As at 13 January 2024:

1. Station Hill 24 (4)

2. Sidbury 23,6 (4)

3. Manley Flats 22 (5)

4. Cuylerville 20 (4)

5. Salem 20 (4)

6. Southwell 15 (3)

7. Tiger Titans 12 (6)

8. Kenton 10 (5)

9. Port Alfred 9 (4)

10. Rainbows 0 (3)

11. Swallows 0 (5)

Latest 1st League Stats:

GCB 1st League Leading run-scorers

As at 13 January 2024:

D Blenkinsop (Rhodes) 145

C Wilmot (Salem) 135

S Amm (Salem) 129

Josh Van Rensburg (Southwell) 126

A Wright (Rhodes) 98

B Wilmot (Salem) 97

A Reed (Southwell) 96

M Loutz (Salem) 86

B Upman (Sidbury) 81

GCB 1st League

Leading All-rounders

As at 13 January 2024:

Josh Van Rensburg (Southwell) 152

A Reed (Southwell) 141

R Beyleveld (Cuylerville) 115

GCB 1st League

Leading wicket-takers

As at 13 January 2024:

C Ricks (Sidbury) 9

L Sam (Makana Sona) 7

A Gysman (Willows) 6

F Norval (Cuylerville) 6

Josh Van Rensburg (Southwell) 6

R Beyleveld (Cuylerville) 5

G Clayton (Cuylerville) 5

B Wakeford (Salem) 5

C Pieterse (Salem) 5

S Blom (Salem) 4

L Cekiso (Rhodes) 4

T Ntukela (Makana Sona) 4

This weekend’s fixtures:

GCB 1st League

Makana Sona vs Willows

Sidbury vs Salem

Cuylerville vs Southwell

GCB 2nd League