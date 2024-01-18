DSG announce outstanding 2023 matric results

By Staff Reporter

The Diocesan School for Girls’ (DSG) announced their outstanding 2023 Matric results. In a press release, they announced that the Class of 2023 achieved a 100% pass rate, with 100% of our girls achieving an A, B or C aggregate.

According to the media statement, other incredible statistics are 252 subject distinctions (262 including Further Studies), where there are 3.2 distinctions per candidate, with 49% of girls achieving an A aggregate (of which 15% of the girls achieved an aggregate above 90%).

The 2023 Dux, Sesihle Mrara, achieved an astonishing ten distinctions and was placed on the IEB Outstanding Achievement List for achieving within the top 5% nationally in 6 or more subjects, including a rating level of 7 in Life Orientation. “We are immensely proud,” the statement read.

Deputy Head Girl 2023, Tegan-Lee Parker, achieved nine distinctions which deservedly earned her a place on the IEB Commendable Achievement list.

Maxine Bosire, Holly Clowes and Natalie Morris achieved eight distinctions each. Six girls achieved a full house of 7 distinctions: Megan Abendanon, Leigh du Toit, Jodie Hall, Sarah Jensen, Erin Payton and Grace Rushmere.

Eight girls achieved 6 distinctions, many of whom missed the full house by a mere percent: Mia Babaya, Stephanie Harvey, Emma Kruse, Cayla Mananda, Georgia Stewart, Anne-Marie Sutherland, Carrey Wiblin and Tyler Wratten achieved six distinctions each.

Ella Boonzaier, Saffron Brown, Megan Emslie, Rachael Houseman, Chloe Montauge, Stella Morton, Cornelia Rocher, Robyn Tharratt and Head Girl, Nikita Xhanti achieved five distinctions, while Laura Campbell, Alide de Villiers, Lelethu Lisa, and Wendy-Mae Turner achieved four distinctions. A further five girls achieved three distinctions, and 18 girls achieved two distinctions.

The following nine Matrics were listed in the National Top 1% of candidates per subject in seven subjects.

Sesihle Mrara (Top 1% in Accounting)

Georgia Stewart (Top 1% in Dramatic Arts, English Home Language and History)

Grace Rushmere (Top 1% in Dramatic Arts)

Holly Clowes (Top 1% in English Home Language, History and Life Sciences)

Tyler Wratten (Top 1% in English Home Language, History and Visual Arts)

Natalie Morris (Top 1% in Geography and Life Sciences)

Anne-Marie Sutherland (Top 1% in Geography)

Tegan-Lee Parker (Top 1% in History)

Jodie Hall (Top 1% in Visual Arts)

In addition, Holly Clowes, Natalie Morris, Tegan-Lee Parker and Georgia Stewart were placed on the IEB Commendable Achievement list for achieving within the National Top 5% in 5 subjects and achieving a rating level of 7 in Life Orientation.