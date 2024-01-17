Aerobics extravaganza at the Joza Indoor Sport Centre

By Chris Totobela

Makhanda aerobics and fitness lovers started the new year with a bang. Joza Aerobics and Fitness Club is currently hosting free sessions open to members of the public. This great initiative and fitness drive kicked off on Monday, 8 January 2024. It was an overwhelming response from the public as the Joza Indoor Sports Centre was packed to the rafters.

Senior instructor Vuyokazi “Miss Fitness” Smile was happy with the turnout. “It was an amazing response from the public, and we have now decided to divide the sessions into two to accommodate everyone,” Smile said.

She also told Grocott’s Mail why they decided on this initiative. “We want to familiarise the public with aerobics and give them an opportunity to experience the transformation of their bodies due to consistency at the gym. We are going to host these free sessions for a full month while hoping to recruit more members to join in the process. We had about one hundred new faces at our gym,” she said.

Doing aerobics for the first time, Lindokuhle Bhungane, a cashier at one of the local retail stores, enjoyed the experience. “I was a bit nervous at first, but I really enjoyed every minute, and I think I will try and stick out the whole month and see what happens thereafter,” said Bhungane.

Many community members took advantage of this excellent opportunity to exercise and keep themselves fit and healthy, and hats off to Joza Aerobics and Fitness Club for providing the community with the platform to change their lives.