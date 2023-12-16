Makhanda’s Valela and Matshotyana crowned national champions

By Chris Totobela

Makhanda’s boxing fans are over the moon following the performances of two local female boxers. Sangenathi Valela of Masibambane Boxing Club and Ilithalethu Matshotyana of Mfuzo Boxing Camp flew Makhanda’s flag very high in the South African National Boxing Organisation cadets and juniors national boxing championship currently taking place in Mpumalanga province.

On Thursday, 14 December Sangenathi Valela representing the Eastern Cape province defeated KwaZulu Natal-based Okuhle Myeni in their 54kg bout to be crowned the national champion.

On Friday, 15 December Ilithalethu Matshotyana took on KZN’s Qondeni Msane in the 57kg division final. In the first round Matshotyana threw the most punches and fought behind the jab and made Msane to miss.

In the second round Msane came back and tried to cut the ring while throwing punches but Matshotyana’s ring craft did the trick as Msane spent most of the time chasing her around.

In the third and final round Msane came out guns blazing but Matshotyana’s jab often caught Msane open. Matshotyana took her foot off the gas a little bit and reduced her movement in the ring which allowed Msane’s punches to find target and she also dropped her guards towards the end of the fight but in the final seconds of the fight she caught Msane with a good combination of punches that were completed by a solid straight right into Msane’s face.

The local girl finished the fight stronger and it was not a surprise when she was crowned the 2023 national champion.

It was a very good and well calculated strategy by Matshotyana who has improved a lot in the last few months.