New Year’s Cup postponed

By Chris Totobela

Makhanda football lovers have been dealt a considerable blow again as the New Year’s Cup organisers postponed the tournament. The sad news came shortly after the second edition of the Makana Music Festival took place at JD Dlepu Stadium, one of the venues earmarked for this year’s tournament on 16 December.

According to New Year’s Cup CEO Luyanda Papu, this decision was made after both JD Dlepu and Foley’s Ground were deemed unplayable, as neither field could host any football match. “This tournament belongs to the people, and we decided to postpone this 8th edition until further notice as both township fields are unplayable, and we don’t want to take it to the army base again. We might have to upgrade Foley’s Ground out of our pocket just to ensure it is ready for this event,” said Papu.

He confirmed that the tournament will take place sometime in January 2024 but did not specify the dates. The New Year’s Cup organisers told Grocott’s Mail that they have formed a great partnership with one of the leading schools in the country, St Andrew’s College. They have also partnered with Rhodes University, which also values the work this tournament is doing.

This partnership will host a South African Football Association’s D license coaching course from 8 January 2024 until 15 January 2024. A total number of 33 coaches will be trained in this course that will take place at St Andrew’s College, and coaches from all over the province are expected to attend this course.

The organisers also confirmed that they will communicate the new dates for the NYC 8th edition as soon as they finalise everything with their sponsors.