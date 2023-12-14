Local sides to try and keep trophy home in New Year’s Cup

By Chris Totobela

The stage is set for this year’s edition of the popular New Year’s Cup. The last 16 draw has been made and the local clubs will have their work cut out as they try to lift the trophy. Maru FC, Sophia Stars, Eleven Attackers, Newseekers and debutants Makana Tigers will represent Makhanda. Defending champions Camper United from Gqeberha will be back to defend their title. Bush pirates from Addo, Queenstown based Valgas FC, Edimbaza based Soul Buddy’s FC and Kariega based Kwanobuhle FC are some of the big guns that will be taking part in this year’s edition.

New Year’s Cup CEO Luyanda Papu said this year’s edition is going to be tougher than last year. “People are going to see great football. It will be wafa-wafa as the winner takes all, he said.

This year’s edition will be played based on knockout and the winner will walk away with R50 000, a trophy and gold medals. Football lovers can’t wait for the kick-off and local legends will also provide some entertainment for the fans.