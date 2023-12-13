IN THE MAGISTRATE COURT FOR THE DISTRICT OF ALBANY HELD AT MAKHANDA (GRAHAMSTOWN)
Case No:417/2023
In the matter between
ATHANELE NKOLE (Execution Creditor)
and
PHILANI NGOMA (Execution Debtor)
In terms of the judgement granted on 20 October 2023 in the Magistrate’s Court and a Warrant of Execution issued thereafter, a sale in execution of the under-mentioned goods will be held at the Makhanda Magistrates Court on 12 January 2024 at 09:00 am, consisting of:
GOODS:
1 X LAND/ STATIONWAGON TOYOTA (WHITE) REG NO: JDS 284 EC
To the highest bidder.
DATED at MAKHANDA on this 08th of DECEMBER 2023
Mfundo Ntshwaxa Attorneys
Execution Creditor’s Attorneys
116 High Street
LRC Building
(Ref: NKO/097/MN)
Tel No: 046 622 2044
Cell: 081 2717 367