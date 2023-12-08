Mahala on decks

By Camagwini Mpendu

Local and long-time DJ artist Ayathandwa Mahala, known as Ayzoman, has been “on the decks” (DJ mixers) since he was in Grade 6.

“I’ve always loved music growing up. I got the opportunity to learn how to be a DJ in Grade 1 and have been on the path ever since,” he says.

Ayathandwa was so inspired by the posters he saw of DJs that he decided to become a professional DJ at the age of 12. Since then, he has been consistently performing in Makhanda and places like Gqeberha, Port Alfred and Peddie more recently.

“My mother would often be frustrated when I came later than expected from my gigs, but I tell her I was safe and that there were delays from other performers.”

Since then, Ayathandwa has grown his knowledge and experience to the point where he is currently a skilled music producer who entertains Makhanda locals with the name Ayzoman.

At only 23, the future promises more development in his Journey.