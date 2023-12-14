What’s On 14 -31 December

Stay in the loop with the latest and join the MEW WhatsApp group!
THIS WEEK
FRIDAY, 15 DECEMBER
Best of the 90’s
Join DJ Monroe playing jams of the 90’s.
@ SSS, 19b New Street
21:00
R20
SATURDAY, 16 DECEMBER
Parkrun
5km run or walk
Family-friendly
Dogs on leads are welcome
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
07:45 for 08:00
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
Free entry
2nd Annual Makana Music Festival
The second annual Makana Music Festival will be happening in Makhanda, featuring live Performances by Ringo, Tyler ICU, DJ Stokie, Dladla Mshunqisi, and DJ Ligwa with MC Mafa Bavuma.
@ Dlepu Stadium, Makhanda
12:00 pm – 06:00 am
Tickets are sold at Computicket – (Shoprite, Checkers, U Save, or Ok Furnishers) and Ticket Pro (Spar). Or contact 079 458 1626. Cooler Box: R80 at the gate. Early Bird Tickets: General R100 | VIP R350 |Phase One Tickets: General R120 | VIP R400| Phase Two Tickets: General R150| VIP R450. Food stalls and beverages on-site will be available.
Undead Generation
Catch the Gqeberha Punk Fusion group live in action in Makhanda
@ SSS, 19b New Street
Tickets at Quicket
R30 online | R40 at the door
SUNDAY, 17 DECEMBER
Hiking with Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew
Explore nature on this 5km – 7km hike or walk
@ Drostdy Arch, Somerset Street (meeting point)
08:00
Contact Malwande on 074 733 7712
Free entry
MONDAY, 18 DECEMBER
2023 Makana Tourism Annual General Meeting
You are hereby invited to Makana Tourism’s 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM)
Please find the minutes of the 2022 AGM here: https://we.tl/t-V4I7nwW1eV
@ Makana Tourism, 63 High Street
12:00
For more meeting details and to RSVP, email: director@grahamstown.co.za
Free entry
WEDNESDAY, 20 DECEMBER
Karaoke Night
Sing your heart out
@ SSS, 19b New Street
20:30 for 21:00
Free entry
THURSDAY, 21 DECEMBER
Christmas Nativity and Carols & Picnic
Bathurst Agricultural Society invites you to the Bathurst Showgrounds for a picnic.
Charities may apply for a free stall; BAS Bar is open.
@ Bathurst Show Grounds
15:00
Contact: Neil on 0834420517, Chrissie on 0722964993
Free Entry
COMING SOON
Friday, 22 December – Homecoming Comedy Night. Uthando Concepts presents Homecoming Comedy Night. Though this show will be an entertainment and comedy affair, the event aims to revive the Fort Beaufort comedy scene whilst rehabilitating communities through laughter. The event will also serve as a homecoming celebration. @ Pandarosa Lounge. Time: 18:00. General R120 | At the door R150 | VIP R200.
Sunday, 24 December – Driemanskap Live featuring Intelligent Foolz, Wisdom, Devine Imibono, Damage, and DJ Subz. Alongside local emcees, the legendary Cape Town-based rap crew will deliver a must-see live performance and participate in a social discussion workshop with the creative community of Makhanda. There will also be an open mic slot. This promises to be a great day, to-be-forgotten performance, so please join us at Abantu base Makhanda. @The Black Power Station, Industrial Area, Rautenbach Road. Time: 15:00 till late. Contact: 065 587 3293. Tickets: R100.
Sunday, 24 December – Ecawa Music Festival. Ecawa Music Festival is celebrating five years and is about to get bigger, with more artists to hit the stage this year! The Festival will feature the likes of Nkosazana Daughter, Sjava; Aymos, Big Nuz; Dlala Thukzen, Morda; Nathi; Russell Zuma; Vusi Nova; Mr Thela; Betusile; Mafa Bavuma; Yarees; Elvis Mali; Monde Fani and Ligwa. @ Mamityi Gidana Stadium, Port Alfred. Time: 12:00 till late. Tickets are sold at Computicket – (Shoprite, Checkers, U Save, or Ok Furnishers) and Ticket Pro (Spar). Or contact 079 458 1626. Cooler Box: R80 at the gate. Early Bird Tickets: General R100 | VIP R350 |Phase One Tickets: General R120 | VIP R400| Phase Two Tickets: General R150| VIP R450. Food stalls and beverages on-site will be available.
Monday, 25 December – Sunday, 31 December. New Year’s Cup. Football tournament. @ Foley’s Ground, JD Dlepu and Rhodes University, at 10:00. Free entry
BEHIND-THE-SCENES
Monday – Friday
Charity Shop. Please help us give our children the life they deserve. Donate toys, clothing, linen, kitchenware, household items, bits and bobs. Your generosity makes our work possible. @1 Coles Lane, Makhanda. 9:00 till 12:00
Childwealth Care Box
This special care box can be filled with anything you no longer need: clothes, food, books, or household items. @ 1 Coles Lane, Makhanda. Contact: 0466361355.
December 2023 – January 2024
Monthly Raffle
Let’s help Makhanda Vet Clinic raise funds for outreach work & sterilizations.
A massive thank you to this month’s awesome and amazing prize sponsors: Salon Gavroche, Voodoo Coffee, Relish, & Gavroche.
Fork and Dagger
As the countdown to Christmas begins, join the Fork & Dagger for some festive fun!
On Tuesdays, we have quick and affordable bites to tear on. During our Wednesday family nights, we have festive fun.
Monday, Wednesday, & Friday (15 December – 8 January)
Food4Futures – Parking4Parcels tickets:
Food4Futures will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 15 December until 8 January, when our normal hours will resume: we will be selling and redeeming Parking4Parcel tickets to ensure that people in need in our community will still be able to have something to eat over the holiday!
To learn more about this project, you can email monique@food4futures.co.za or find us online @ www.food4futures.co.za or contact Mary Birt @ 083 651 0067
Parking4Parcel ticket booklets can be purchased at @The Red Café, Jacques artisan Bread, Food4Futures, Dr. S. Dwyer, and Videotronic.
These tickets can be given to safeguards and others in need to be redeemed at Food4Futures for food.
Research Survey: Call for Respondents: Death on Facebook
This doctoral research survey seeks Eastern Cape respondents to share their experiences and perspectives on death practices on Facebook. Provisional research title: Networked Breath: An African Philosophical Approach to The Study of Death Online Ethical approval no: 2023-7097-7534. Rhodes University. @ Google Forms (online) English: https://bitly.ws/WpHQ & isiXhosa: https://bitly.ws/WpId. This form may take 10-15mins to complete—contact Details: Robyn Perros (Researcher) robynperros@gmail.com. Respondents will unfortunately not be paid for completing this survey. This survey is free to fill out and is open to the public.