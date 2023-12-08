“Vuk’ uzenzele, there’s always something to do”

By Camagwini Mpendu

UMam’ Pumla Cagwe, also known as sis’ Pam, believes that there is no time to waste and that one must remain active even though she is a pensioner.

At 65 years old, she has been persistent in keeping herself busy with activities such as making creative concrete pot plants and practising small-scale poultry in her own home.

Sis’ Pam started making creative vases and pot plants back in 2017; where she got the idea from watching a TV program and thought that that would be her next challenge. She started with negligible results, then with persistence, her artefacts grew in size and style, as did her confidence and skill.

“Ndiyathanda usebenzisa izandla zam, I have to keep doing something,” said Cagwe about why she enjoys keeping herself busy.

She prides herself in her crafts, made from recycled materials such as old towels, off-cut materials, disposed bottles, and cement.

Cagwe has had many exhibitions stretching from Jeffrey’s Bay to Makhanda, where her work was displayed at the National Arts Festival and at the Makhanda Creative City Market last year.