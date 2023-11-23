What’s On – 23 – 30 November

Stay in the loop with the latest and join the MEW WhatsApp group!
POP-UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/REPEAT EVENTS
Wednesday, 29 November – Saturday, 2 December
Grahamstown Christmas Market/Grahamstad Kersmark
Lots of stalls with unique items and eats. Coffee shop: open every day, with wonderful treats!
@ Hoërskool PJ Olivier – School Hall, Upper Robinson Street
10:00 – 19:00 on 29, 30 November & 1 December;
09:00 – 15:00 on 2 December
Contact Details: 046 622 4539
Free entry
THIS WEEK
THURSDAY 23 NOVEMBER
U3A
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club
10:00 – 11:00
R5 entry fee
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322
R15 non-members | R10 members
Thursday Pool Competition
@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street
18:30 – 19:00
Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689
Free entry
Modern Musings
Contemporary Chamber Music by Barber, Shostakovich and Ndodana-Breen
Pianist Catherine Foxcroft and the Odeion String Quartet perform chamber music, including Bongani Ndodana-Breen’s piano quintet Safika: Three Tales of African Migration, which was nominated for a GRAMMY award in 2023.
@ Beethoven Room, Rhodes University Music Dept., Somerset Street
19:00
Booking/ Contact Details: Quicket or v.mnyobe@ru.ac.za
R100 |R60 concessions
__
FRIDAY 24 NOVEMBER
Prestige School of Dance presents Mosaic
A showcase of dance – join us as we journey through various dance styles. @ 1820 Settler’s Monument, Rehearsal Room
18:00
Bookings/Contact 082 365 5526 or prestigedance.sa@gmail.com
R80 for adults |R60 for children (under 12)
Everybody is a Bridge – Anton Krueger & African Melodic Remedies
Anton reads from his new collection of poems, accompanied by a full band featuring Geoff Tracey on percussion, Zanethemba (Zane) Mdyogolo on Uhadi and guitar, as well as Sambesiwe Mavela (flute), Hluma Xako (keyboard). The musical landscape captures the changing mood, responding to the energetic, lyrical spontaneity of the poems as they range from the whimsically absurd to the tragic.
@ The Stage, Little Theatre on the Green, Cnr York and Trappes St, Bathurst
18:00
Booking essential: Selena 072 215 2727 /https://bit.ly/3G8ysmJ
R100 for the show|Copies of Everybody is a Bridge at launch is R120
Live Music with Greg Short
Performing a wide range of rock, folks, & blues covers.
@ The Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street
18:30 – 21:00
Contact: 0466222324
Free Entry
_
SATURDAY 25 NOVEMBER
Parkrun
5km run or walk
Family-friendly
Dogs on leads are welcome
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
07:45 for 08:00
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
Free entry
10s Community Fun Day
The event sponsor is the Gold Rush Foundation. Grahamstown Brumbies Rugby Club hosts its 10th-anniversary tournament for Makhanda townships and neighbourhoods. There will be 8 rugby and netball teams (Ghost Town Lions, Hooggenoeg White Bulls, Vergenoeg Eagles, Joza Kings/Queens, Tantyi Rangers, Fingo Villagers, Scott’s Farm Cellotape, Curry Park Rebels). Prize money between R8000 and R10000 goes to NPOs in the neighbourhood. The purpose of the tournament is to encourage active sports participation for our youth, promote social cohesion, and support worthy organisations in our community and is also a fundraiser for the 2024 season for the club.
@ Albany Sports Ground
08:00 till late
Adults R20| Scholars R10 |Cars R20 (tickets only available at Gold Rush)
ACVV Senior Citizen’s Centre Bazaar
Join us for pancakes, quiches, cakes, puddings, chicken, curry, boerie rolls, plants, clothing, odds & ends, goodies for kids, and much more. Hope to see you all there.
@ ACVV Centre Bazaar, 2 Hill Street
09:00 – 14:00
Free entry
Grahamstown Sunset Walking Quiz
The Rotary Club of Grahamstown invites all to come and learn more about our historic city by finding clues and answering questions along the route. Short walk suitable for all ages.
@ Botanical Gardens, Lucas Avenue
09:00 for 09:15
Booking/ Contact Details: Robyn Cooper 071 864 5524
R20 per person
Hands-on workshop on Home, Health, and SA Herbs
Spend an afternoon with Elizabeth Milne, learning about plants in your garden for your health – beyond the ordinary mint and chamomile. Experience the herbs and their benefits through touch, smell, and taste, and support Brookshaw Home. Take home all the know-how in her new guide – Home Grown Pharmacy. Fill out the form or email/call to ensure you reserve your place and a copy of the guide.
@ Sunlounge, Brookshaw Home, 9 Donkin Street
14:00 – 17:00
Booking/ Contact Details: brookshaw@imaginet.co.za or 046 622 4522 or https://bit.ly/46ssO9q
R80 till 23 Nov |R100 from 24 Nov |R100 for printed guide
90’s Karaoke
Sing your heart out
@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street.
21:00
Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689
Free entry
__
SUNDAY 26 NOVEMBER
Hiking with Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew
Explore nature on this 5km – 7km hike or walk
@ Drostdy Arch, Somerset Street (meeting point)
08:00
Contact Malwande on 074 733 7712
Free entry
__
TUESDAY 28 NOVEMBER
Texas Holdem Poker
The only legal game in town
@ SSS, 19b New Street
17:30 for 18:00
R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed
Carols by Candlelight
Annual pageant of the Christmas story, acted out by Children and adults to the singing of well-known Carols.
@ Grahamstown Cathedral
18:00 (17:30 if participating in the pageant)
Booking/ Contact Details: 083 413 0234
R10 for adults
Pub Quiz
Join us for a fun evening of trivia
@The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
19:00
Table bookings: 046 622 5002
R40 per person (Cash only)
__
WEDNESDAY 29 NOVEMBER
Karaoke Night
Sing your heart out
@ SSS, 19b New Street
20:30 for 21:00
Free entry
__
THURSDAY 30 NOVEMBER
U3A
@Grahamstown Bowling Club
10:00 – 11:00
R5
Christmas Party And Disability Awareness Day
Sibanye Special Day Care Centre hosts its Annual Disability Awareness Day and gives the Kids a Christmas Party, Kickstarting the festive season. Let’s unite as one family, filled with laughter, fun activities, and a heartwarming Christmas party. We also enjoy informative talks by our community members, including our Ward 2 Councilor, Ramie Xonxa (UGqwashu). Spread the love and create unforgettable memories with us on the day
@Joza Location’s Duna Library
11:00 – 13:00
Slovo Dyira on 065 813 2161
Free entry
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
Contact: Sheila Hicks on 083 442 3322
R15 non-members | R10 members
Mr and Miss Makhanda (Be the brand)
We are rejuvenating our learners’ self-esteem and self-sufficiency through this beauty pageant.
@Amazwi Museum, 25 Worcester Street
17:00
Contact Buhle Mdoko at 0719467542 / 0655190659
R20 per ticket
Thursday Pool Competition
@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street
18:30 – 19:00
Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689
Free entry
__
COMING SOON
Saturday, 2 December – Acoustic Cafè. An Evening with String Maestros, with proceeds in aid of Grahamstown SPCA, presented by Acoustic Café. Various vocal, guitar, and violin entertainment features Latin American music, popular tango, and film music. Ginos Menú and Cash bar available.
@ The Vic, New Street
19:30
Booking with Hennie: 0834457833
R30/R20 concessions with additional donations are very welcome!
Saturday, 9 December – Christmas Market. A variety of stalls, food, and more. @ Albany Sports Club, Florence Street. 9:00 – 15:00. Booking/ Contact Details: Julie van Staden on 0836448097. R100 per stall.
__
BEHIND-THE-SCENES
Monday – Friday
Charity Shop. Please help us help our children have the life they deserve. Donate toys, clothing, linen, kitchenware, household items, bits and bobs. Your generosity makes our work possible. @1 Coles Lane, Makhanda. 9:00 till 12:00
Childwealth Care Box
This special care box can be filled with anything you no longer need: clothes, food, books, or household items. @ 1 Coles Lane, Makhanda. Contact: 0466361355.
Thursday, 12 October – Thursday, 30 November
Research Survey: Call for Respondents: Death on Facebook
This doctoral research survey seeks Eastern Cape respondents to share their experiences and perspectives on death practices on Facebook. Provisional research title: Networked Breath: An African Philosophical Approach to The Study of Death Online Ethical approval no: 2023-7097-7534. Rhodes University. @ Google Forms (online) English: https://bitly.ws/WpHQ & isiXhosa: https://bitly.ws/WpId. This form may take 10-15mins to complete—contact Details: Robyn Perros (Researcher) robynperros@gmail.com. Respondents will unfortunately not be paid for completing this survey. This survey is free to fill out and is open to the public.
Fork and Dagger
As Fork & Dagger embarks on a new chapter, we have decided to do something a little different starting from next week Tuesday! Every operational day for the foreseeable future, there will be a delicious special of some sort that can suit anyone and any occasion!
