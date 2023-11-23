What’s On – 23 – 30 November

Stay in the loop with the latest and join the MEW WhatsApp group!

POP-UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/REPEAT EVENTS

Wednesday, 29 November – Saturday, 2 December

Grahamstown Christmas Market/Grahamstad Kersmark

Lots of stalls with unique items and eats. Coffee shop: open every day, with wonderful treats!

@ Hoërskool PJ Olivier – School Hall, Upper Robinson Street

10:00 – 19:00 on 29, 30 November & 1 December;

09:00 – 15:00 on 2 December

Contact Details: 046 622 4539

Free entry

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY 23 NOVEMBER

U3A

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club

10:00 – 11:00

R5 entry fee

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689

Free entry

Modern Musings

Contemporary Chamber Music by Barber, Shostakovich and Ndodana-Breen

Pianist Catherine Foxcroft and the Odeion String Quartet perform chamber music, including Bongani Ndodana-Breen’s piano quintet Safika: Three Tales of African Migration, which was nominated for a GRAMMY award in 2023.

@ Beethoven Room, Rhodes University Music Dept., Somerset Street

19:00

Booking/ Contact Details: Quicket or v.mnyobe@ru.ac.za

R100 |R60 concessions

__

FRIDAY 24 NOVEMBER

Prestige School of Dance presents Mosaic

A showcase of dance – join us as we journey through various dance styles. @ 1820 Settler’s Monument, Rehearsal Room

18:00

Bookings/Contact 082 365 5526 or prestigedance.sa@gmail.com

R80 for adults |R60 for children (under 12)

Everybody is a Bridge – Anton Krueger & African Melodic Remedies

Anton reads from his new collection of poems, accompanied by a full band featuring Geoff Tracey on percussion, Zanethemba (Zane) Mdyogolo on Uhadi and guitar, as well as Sambesiwe Mavela (flute), Hluma Xako (keyboard). The musical landscape captures the changing mood, responding to the energetic, lyrical spontaneity of the poems as they range from the whimsically absurd to the tragic.

@ The Stage, Little Theatre on the Green, Cnr York and Trappes St, Bathurst

18:00

Booking essential: Selena 072 215 2727 /https://bit.ly/3G8ysmJ

R100 for the show|Copies of Everybody is a Bridge at launch is R120

Live Music with Greg Short

Performing a wide range of rock, folks, & blues covers.

@ The Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street

18:30 – 21:00

Contact: 0466222324

Free Entry

_

SATURDAY 25 NOVEMBER

Parkrun

5km run or walk

Family-friendly

Dogs on leads are welcome

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

07:45 for 08:00

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

Free entry

10s Community Fun Day

The event sponsor is the Gold Rush Foundation. Grahamstown Brumbies Rugby Club hosts its 10th-anniversary tournament for Makhanda townships and neighbourhoods. There will be 8 rugby and netball teams (Ghost Town Lions, Hooggenoeg White Bulls, Vergenoeg Eagles, Joza Kings/Queens, Tantyi Rangers, Fingo Villagers, Scott’s Farm Cellotape, Curry Park Rebels). Prize money between R8000 and R10000 goes to NPOs in the neighbourhood. The purpose of the tournament is to encourage active sports participation for our youth, promote social cohesion, and support worthy organisations in our community and is also a fundraiser for the 2024 season for the club.

@ Albany Sports Ground

08:00 till late

Adults R20| Scholars R10 |Cars R20 (tickets only available at Gold Rush)

ACVV Senior Citizen’s Centre Bazaar

Join us for pancakes, quiches, cakes, puddings, chicken, curry, boerie rolls, plants, clothing, odds & ends, goodies for kids, and much more. Hope to see you all there.

@ ACVV Centre Bazaar, 2 Hill Street

09:00 – 14:00

Free entry

Grahamstown Sunset Walking Quiz

The Rotary Club of Grahamstown invites all to come and learn more about our historic city by finding clues and answering questions along the route. Short walk suitable for all ages.

@ Botanical Gardens, Lucas Avenue

09:00 for 09:15

Booking/ Contact Details: Robyn Cooper 071 864 5524

R20 per person

Hands-on workshop on Home, Health, and SA Herbs

Spend an afternoon with Elizabeth Milne, learning about plants in your garden for your health – beyond the ordinary mint and chamomile. Experience the herbs and their benefits through touch, smell, and taste, and support Brookshaw Home. Take home all the know-how in her new guide – Home Grown Pharmacy. Fill out the form or email/call to ensure you reserve your place and a copy of the guide.

@ Sunlounge, Brookshaw Home, 9 Donkin Street

14:00 – 17:00

Booking/ Contact Details: brookshaw@imaginet.co.za or 046 622 4522 or https://bit.ly/46ssO9q

R80 till 23 Nov |R100 from 24 Nov |R100 for printed guide

90’s Karaoke

Sing your heart out

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street.

21:00

Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689

Free entry

__

SUNDAY 26 NOVEMBER

Hiking with Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew

Explore nature on this 5km – 7km hike or walk

@ Drostdy Arch, Somerset Street (meeting point)

08:00

Contact Malwande on 074 733 7712

Free entry

__

TUESDAY 28 NOVEMBER

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed

Carols by Candlelight

Annual pageant of the Christmas story, acted out by Children and adults to the singing of well-known Carols.

@ Grahamstown Cathedral

18:00 (17:30 if participating in the pageant)

Booking/ Contact Details: 083 413 0234

R10 for adults

Pub Quiz

Join us for a fun evening of trivia

@The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

19:00

Table bookings: 046 622 5002

R40 per person (Cash only)

__

WEDNESDAY 29 NOVEMBER

Karaoke Night

Sing your heart out

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

Free entry

__

THURSDAY 30 NOVEMBER

U3A

@Grahamstown Bowling Club

10:00 – 11:00

R5

Christmas Party And Disability Awareness Day

Sibanye Special Day Care Centre hosts its Annual Disability Awareness Day and gives the Kids a Christmas Party, Kickstarting the festive season. Let’s unite as one family, filled with laughter, fun activities, and a heartwarming Christmas party. We also enjoy informative talks by our community members, including our Ward 2 Councilor, Ramie Xonxa (UGqwashu). Spread the love and create unforgettable memories with us on the day

@Joza Location’s Duna Library

11:00 – 13:00

Slovo Dyira on 065 813 2161

Free entry

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact: Sheila Hicks on 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Mr and Miss Makhanda (Be the brand)

We are rejuvenating our learners’ self-esteem and self-sufficiency through this beauty pageant.

@Amazwi Museum, 25 Worcester Street

17:00

Contact Buhle Mdoko at 0719467542 / 0655190659

R20 per ticket

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689

Free entry

__

COMING SOON

Saturday, 2 December – Acoustic Cafè. An Evening with String Maestros, with proceeds in aid of Grahamstown SPCA, presented by Acoustic Café. Various vocal, guitar, and violin entertainment features Latin American music, popular tango, and film music. Ginos Menú and Cash bar available.

@ The Vic, New Street

19:30

Booking with Hennie: 0834457833

R30/R20 concessions with additional donations are very welcome!

Saturday, 9 December – Christmas Market. A variety of stalls, food, and more. @ Albany Sports Club, Florence Street. 9:00 – 15:00. Booking/ Contact Details: Julie van Staden on 0836448097. R100 per stall.

__

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

Monday – Friday

Charity Shop. Please help us help our children have the life they deserve. Donate toys, clothing, linen, kitchenware, household items, bits and bobs. Your generosity makes our work possible. @1 Coles Lane, Makhanda. 9:00 till 12:00

Childwealth Care Box

This special care box can be filled with anything you no longer need: clothes, food, books, or household items. @ 1 Coles Lane, Makhanda. Contact: 0466361355.

Thursday, 12 October – Thursday, 30 November

Research Survey: Call for Respondents: Death on Facebook

This doctoral research survey seeks Eastern Cape respondents to share their experiences and perspectives on death practices on Facebook. Provisional research title: Networked Breath: An African Philosophical Approach to The Study of Death Online Ethical approval no: 2023-7097-7534. Rhodes University. @ Google Forms (online) English: https://bitly.ws/WpHQ & isiXhosa: https://bitly.ws/WpId. This form may take 10-15mins to complete—contact Details: Robyn Perros (Researcher) robynperros@gmail.com. Respondents will unfortunately not be paid for completing this survey. This survey is free to fill out and is open to the public.

Fork and Dagger

As Fork & Dagger embarks on a new chapter, we have decided to do something a little different starting from next week Tuesday! Every operational day for the foreseeable future, there will be a delicious special of some sort that can suit anyone and any occasion!

