Frank discussions at 16 Days of Activism gathering in Joza

By ‘Odidi Matai-Sigudla

Under the theme Inform a Learner, Save a Learner, the care, support, teaching and learning (CSTL) section of the Department of Basic Education launched the program for 16 Days of Activism for no violence against women and children on Wednesday, 22 November.

School learners around Joza gathered at Noluthando Hall to gain knowledge from various experts. In attendance were representatives of the departments of health, social development and education, Saps, ward 2 councillor Ramie Xonxa. The Marimba band from Amasango Career School provided entertainment with their exciting pieces of music.

While welcoming the learners, program director and learner support agent supervisor, Sandiso Maguma, pointed out that the purpose of the event was for learners to take in the information given by stakeholders and plough it into their schools. “Inform a learner, save a learner. These will be the agent[s]for change,” said Maguma.

“[Activism] means that you will take action. You will take action because you believe there must be change,” added district education supervisor, Maasdorp Cannon. “Our concern should be every day; children are not respected. Our concern should be that children are abused. Our concerns should be every day that some of our peers are dropping out of school,” Cannon said.

Department of health representative, Lungiswa Manyathi, who spoke on teenage pregnancy and department of social development’s Siphosethu Pama, who spoke on HIV/Aids and STIs, pointed out that children being sexually active are one of the contributors to many of them dropping out of school. “We are not here to promote. We are here to inform [you]. This information that we are giving you is information so that when you are ready… what you learned today you will keep so that you create a generation free from HIV,” said Pama.

Lumka Languza, from the department of education’s support and social development section, stated that although the departments of education and health are “married”, they preach about certain things differently. “We [education]are preaching abstinence. We are saying that you, as a learner, you are a child; you are not supposed to be engaging in sex,” said Languza. “They [health ] are saying… you are already doing this, and since you are already doing it, use a condom.” She added that although both departments differ… things happen, so they help spread the message of condom use to avoid school children being infected with STIs, HIV or teenage pregnancy.

“You are dropouts because of drugs. You don’t finish school because of drugs. You already start to struggle at grade 8, grade 7, and grade 9,” stated Vatiswa Mbanzi, a social worker from Joza Social Development, speaking on evident drug abuse in Makhanda. She pointed towards the available programmes and support groups within the departments of health and social development. “When we come to your schools, don’t run from us,” added Mbanzi. “When we come to your schools, you walk out of the door and do not want to listen to what will be said, when we are only concerned about your future.”