Dealing with the future of learners amid depression, anxiety

By Buhle Andisiwe Made

The final chapter has finally begun, and the matric class of 2023 is well into their final exams. In a press release, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) spotlighted the anxiety and depression of matriculants as their final exams are underway. Matric is a pivotal moment for high school learners; many emotions can become a burden on a person during their last year of school. Factors such as the present and future can overwhelm youngsters, but Sadag wants to encourage learners to reach out and find assistance.

There have been multiple tragic and concerning reports of teen suicides and attempted teen suicides in recent months, and Sadag is focusing on matric learners as their final chapter. The organisation says it has noticed an increase in schools, parents, and matric learners seeking assistance, “so we believe raising awareness in the media and starting meaningful conversations about the issue is critical. Normalising these experiences should encourage at-risk adolescents to reach out before it’s too late.”

Sadag’s schools outreach coordinator, Roshni Parbhoo-Seetha, says, “It’s really important to change how we talk about final exams for teenagers. Right now, there’s an enormous amount of pressure placed on the results of these exams, and it can make teens feel like their whole life depends on them.” She continues, “We want our matrics to understand that while these exams are certainly important, they are not more important than their mental health or their life, and the results do not set their fate in stone.”

Chris Kemp, a clinical psychologist, says, “Supporting matric learners during their exams is not just about passing tests or getting the best results; it’s about passing on the message that their well-being matters – that they are more important than a mark on a piece of paper. That regardless of the outcome of their exams, they are loved and accepted unconditionally.”

Avela Tambo, a current matriculant, spoke to Grocott’s Mail and stated that she could concur with the general melancholy, or, rather, the uncertainty of the future. Avela said, “I feel like I’m stressed and depressed about my future; I’m hoping to get into a school and study nursing.”

Coki Julie wished matrics the best of luck for their final exams, “Keep it going, last exam syndrome does suck, study for your paper as much as you do not want to.” Coki added, “This December holiday: take a break, take it easy, 12 years of school is a long time, so breathe. And have a plan for next year, no matter what you do. Don’t go into the next year not knowing anything about it because you also don’t want to waste it doing nothing.”

Kemp added, “We as parents, teachers, family and loved ones need to create an environment in which our youth feel safe to talk about their emotional experiences, to be mindful of their mental health and to keep an eye out for warning signs. By doing so, we help them succeed beyond the exams.”

For any matric learner or other learners who feel stressed, overwhelmed, depressed or are thinking about harming themselves or suicide, please reach out to a Sadag counsellor on the Suicide Toll-free Helpline 0800 567 567 (24 hours a day, 7 days a week), or sms 31393 and a counsellor will call you back. You can also chat with them online via WhatsApp at 087 163 2030 (7 days a week, 8 am- 5 pm). The most important thing to remember is that there is always help available. For more info on coping tips, support and resources for Learners, parents, teachers and families, go to www.sadag.org.

During this time, Sadag’s message to matric learners is, “You are not alone; there is always help and hope! It may sometimes feel like you have no one to talk to, but if you do, you can always reach out to Sadag.”

For more info, resources, expert interviews or case studies, please contact:

Jane: 081 599 3711 or marketing@anxiety.org.za

Modiegi: 060 705 4337 or media@anxiety.org.za

Katlego: 071 454 6207 or press@anxiety.org.za