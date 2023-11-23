Review: Root of My Hair’s thought provoking exploration of identity

By Mathews Nthinya

Unveiling Cultural Significance in a Captivating Documentary:

In their thought-provoking documentary, filmmakers Zyrte Getse, Grace Moya, and Thato-Baholo Mangoali delve into the cultural and personal symbolism of hair, exploring diverse narratives and shedding light on the impact of European ideologies on societal perceptions.

The documentary engages various individuals, particularly in the South African context, to uncover the significance of hair in their lives. Coloured South Africans share experiences of societal pressure to have straight hair, associating their natural hair with identity and ancestral connections. One interviewee in the documentary reveals the oppressive nature of straightening her hair and enduring nosiness and bullying in her community.

Sanele Sikosana, a Black woman, emphasizes the journey and self-esteem associated with her natural hair, considering it a vital part of her identity and rebirth.

The documentary also captures men’s perspectives on hair consciousness, with some embracing baldness as a masculine choice. Joseph Matlou challenges stereotypes, viewing his hair as a representation of his artistic brand, drawing inspiration from public figures such as American rapper Asap Rocky.

“Root of My Haiss as a powerful exploration of personal and cultural perspectives on hair, challenging societal norms and highlighting the diverse stories behind individuals’ choices.

A Thought-Provoking Exploration of Identity:

Root of My Hair proves to be a thought-provoking exploration of the cultural and personal significance of hair. The filmmakers successfully bring to the forefront the diverse narratives surrounding hair, challenging societal norms and shedding light on the impact of European ideologies.

One can appreciate the documentary’s structure, which weaves together interviews with individuals of various backgrounds, allowing for a rich tapestry of perspectives. The filmmakers skillfully capture the emotional and cultural complexities tied to hair, with particular attention to the experiences of Coloured South Africans and Black women like Sanele Sikosana.

The documentary is commended for its in-depth exploration of societal expectations, as seen in the narratives of individuals who faced pressure to conform to Eurocentric beauty standards. The personal stories, including instances of bullying and self-discovery, resonate with audiences and add depth to the overarching theme.

Joseph Matlou’s perspective adds a layer of nuance, showcasing how hair can serve as a powerful form of self-expression and identity in the realm of masculinity. The filmmakers are praised for presenting a balanced view of men’s attitudes toward their hair, offering a comprehensive exploration of the documentary’s theme.

“Root of My Hair” should be lauded for its cultural sensitivity, engaging storytelling, and its ability to prompt viewers to reflect on the intricate relationship between hair, identity, and societal expectations.

You can watch Root of My Hair here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zjfmlaKIRJM