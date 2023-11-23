Review: Building Bridges documentary highlights advocacy through Gadra’s bridging programme

By Mathews Nthinya

Shedding Light on Gadra’s Bridging Programme:

In this impactful short documentary, filmmakers Carmen Visser, Yuvthi Misser, and Zyrte Gertse highlight Gadra’s bridging programme, a vital initiative aiding socially disadvantaged students in transitioning from high school to university. The focus is on creating awareness about how this program facilitates access to Rhodes University, particularly for those facing challenges in their academic journey.

Lauren Hacksley, the dedicated programme coordinator for Gadra, emphasises her role as the go-to person for students, providing them with essential support. The bridging programme assists students in upgrading their national senior subjects post-matric, ensuring they meet the necessary requirements for university entry. Additionally, students enrol in one or two subjects at Rhodes University, securing valuable credits.

Hacksley highlights the program’s significance in teaching students how to build a bridge from one academic year to the next, emphasising the establishment of strong relationships with various departments at Rhodes University.

The documentary features Junaid Denston, a postgraduate candidate at Rhodes University, who chose to upgrade his matric results at Gadra after excelling in matric but desiring higher standards for himself. Denston, a performer, actor, and writer, underlines the importance of mentors in the bridging program and how they paved the way for his pursuit of a career in the entertainment industry.

Ethan Sonanze, a first-year student at Rhodes University, shares his experience of using the bridging programme to enhance his business studies marks and gain insights into university life, pushing him closer to his dreams, including being part of the varsity shield rugby team.

The Building Bridges documentary showcases the transformative impact of Gadra’s bridging programme, highlighting the stories of individuals who have overcome academic challenges and pursued their dreams at Rhodes University.

Triumph in Education Advocacy:

“Building Bridges,” skillfully crafted, emerges as a triumph in education advocacy. The filmmakers successfully shed light on the Gadra bridging programme, showcasing its profound impact on socially disadvantaged students. The narrative skillfully weaves together personal stories of triumph over academic challenges, expertly capturing the essence of the programme’s mission.

The filmmakers should be commended for their insightful interviews and the compelling portrayal of individuals like Junaid Denston and Ethan Sonanze. The documentary effectively communicates the significance of mentors in the bridging program, emphasising the human element behind academic success. Lauren Hacksley’s dedication and the programme’s commitment to building solid relationships with Rhodes University departments are highlighted as crucial components of its success.

Audiences appreciate the documentary’s ability to balance personal narratives with broader educational themes, making it not just a story of individual journeys but also a commentary on the transformative power of education. The visual storytelling and editing by the filmmakers are particularly praised for their ability to engage and evoke empathy.

“Building Bridges” stands out as a poignant, well-crafted documentary that raises awareness about the bridging program and inspires viewers to reconsider the importance of accessible education for all.

You can watch Building Bridges here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QqeMYidJsKs