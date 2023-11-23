Carols by Candlelight 2023

For many years, citizens of Makhanda have come together to celebrate the nativity story shortly before Christmas at the service of Carols by Candlelight. (This year, it will be held in the Cathedral of St Michael and St George on 28 November at 6 pm.) Well-known carols are sung, and the Cathedral is lit by candlelight. The story is related by Rotarians through bible readings and enacted by a cast drawn from the local community. Children are welcome to join in as part of the cast, and costumes are made available preceding the show, but to do this, they should arrive at the Cathedral by 5.30 pm.

This year will be the 70th time that the Rotary Club of Grahamstown have presented the pageant, and it forms the centre of one of their fundraising projects. The funds raised come from generous donations from local businesses and residents in response to an appeal letter, a collection outside Pick and Pay, and the entrance to the Carols by Candlelight (R10 for adults; children free). The fund supports child-centred projects. This year, the beneficiaries are Tantyi Aspire Educational Assistant Centre, Kleuterland Preprimary, Sun City Pre-school and the St Mary’s Day Care and Development Centre.

Do come along and join in this happy occasion. See you there.

If you wish to support the Carols by Candlelight fund, donations would be gratefully received by Eft; Account Name: Rotary Club of Grahamstown, Standard Bank, Account number: 082 002 886 (as a reference, please use your name + Carols).