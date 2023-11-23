George Dickerson Primary School a beneficiary of Rotary’s water and sanitation for dignity project

By Fahdia Msaka

Recognising the need for comprehensive intervention, the Rotary clubs initiated the Water, Sanitation, and Dignity Project in 2019 and George Dickerson Primary School in Makhanda was one of the beneficiaries. Brendan Wilhelmi, a representative of the Rotary project, explained that the initiative initially focused on water-related issues in schools but expanded to address sanitation challenges as well. Through a global grant application, Rotary International secured substantial funding for the project, enabling the revamping of facilities in seven schools, including George Dickerson.

Roger Meterkamp, principal of George Dickerson, emphasised, “We realised that if we can change the perception and the attitudes through proper ablution facilities, the learners’ attitude towards schooling can be influenced quite positively.”

Rotary International, a formidable global network of 1.4 million neighbours, friends, leaders, and problem solvers, has been dedicated to creating positive change worldwide. Their vision encompasses a world where people unite to take action and foster change, not only across the globe but specifically in local communities.

The selection of schools for this transformative project was not arbitrary. Wilhelmi clarified that a loose set of criteria was employed, with a critical focus on identifying schools capable of maintaining the facilities post-revamp. Schools with active School Governing Bodies (SGBs), proactive principals, and a reliable support team were deemed eligible for the project.

Mbulelo Lipile, the George Dickerson SGB chairperson, said that the long-term commitment to sustainability is in addressing crucial issues like ablution facilities. The project’s roots trace back to 2013 when severe challenges with the department of basic education necessitated community-driven solutions. Lipile expressed gratitude for the ongoing efforts, highlighting the importance of having all facilities in place for a truly functional and impactful school.

The Rotary project at George Dickerson exemplifies the organisation’s commitment to creating positive change globally. By addressing fundamental needs such as water, sanitation, and dignity in schools, Rotary International, in collaboration with local communities and dedicated individuals, continues its impact on education and students’ lives in Makhanda and beyond.