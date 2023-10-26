Response to Grocott’s Mail article: The State of Albany Museum: Challenges and Concerns

Editor’s note: On 12 October, Grocott’s Mail published an article, The State of Albany Museum: Challenges and Concerns. In the article, Makhanda advocate Jock McConnachie, who also serves on Albany Museum’s board, expressed various concerns regarding the state of the museum and the mismanagement of an allocated R400 000 to the museum by the Eastern Cape Department of Sports Recreation, Arts, and Culture (ECSRAC). According to McConnachie, the funds were meant to restore paintings but instead were diverted for renovating exhibition space. Following the published article, both the Albany Museum and ECSRAC Communications departments have responded to the allegations in the following communique.

Below are responses from: