Response to the State of Albany Museum: Challenges and Concerns

Editor’s note: On 12 October, Grocott’s Mail published an article, The State of Albany Museum: Challenges and Concerns. Read an explanation of the story here. Below is Albany Museum’s Marketing and Communications Department representative Linda Dyani’s response to the published story.

Dear Editor,

This is in response to an article titled “State of Albany Museum: Challenges and Concerns, which appeared in the Grocott’s Mail of Friday, 13th October 2023. The museum is alarmed by the false reporting of facts in this article, clearly purported by malice and vengeance. It is expected that when a statement about the museum, especially when it comes from a member of the Board of Trustees to the media, its truthfulness must never be in doubt.

The Board of Trustees of a museum are appointed by the MEC of DSRAC. The current term of office for this Board is the end of 2023. Co-opting additional members at this time will not be practical. The main task of the Board of Trustees of a museum, amongst others, is to oversee that the museum’s operations run effectively. In the case of Albany Museum, the departments are clustered together, and a committee convenor of the Board of Trustees is allocated to each cluster. One of the ways to ensure the smooth running of operations is for the designated Board members to have regular meetings with the relevant departments. This allows a smooth flow of information openness, and any concerns the Board might have are addressed, problems are solved, and potential threats are eliminated. The Board have direct contact with the MEC when it comes to reporting their concerns about the museum operations if groups fail to resolve those concerns. The end goal is that the museum must serve its public effectively.

The core purpose of the Museum is to make people aware of the world around them through its collections, research, education, exhibitions and public programmes. The main idea is to push the agenda of a museum that is an integral part of our community, contributing to nation-building through nurturing a society that is aware of the value of its past and is constructively engaged in the present to create a better future. Relationships play a vital role in this. First and foremost, healthy relationships within the museum amongst staff and the Board as they seek to build healthy relationships with external stakeholders.

The alleged R400 000 from the Department of Sports, Recreation, Arts & Culture has not been allocated to the museum yet; we are still awaiting processes for the funds to be released. The funds will be allocated for the upgrade of the History Museum exhibitions. A decision was made that the museum is to fundraise for the restoration of the artworks. Fundraising is an integral part of the Board of Trustees mandate. It is rather disturbing that a Board Member would falsely give information to the media.

The article also mentions the burglary of the Observatory Museum in June 2021. This was an unfortunate incident, first of its nature in the history of the Observatory Museum. This matter is still under investigation by both the police and the department. The department will release further details once the investigation is completed. The museum has since upgraded its security systems to ensure maximum safety of its collections.

Finally, the museum is committed to preserving and managing the Eastern Cape’s historical and cultural heritage and continuing to serve the community and the nation.

Linda Dyani works in the Marketing and Communications Department of Albany Museum.