Response from ECSRAC on article, The State of Albany Museum: Challenges and Concerns

Editor’s note: On 12 October, Grocott’s Mail published an article, The State of Albany Museum: Challenges and Concerns. Read an explanation of the story here. Below is the Eastern Cape Departments of Sports, Recreation and Arts and Culture (ECSRAC) Communications’ manager, Andile Nduna’s response to the published story.

Dear Editor,

In relation to the allocation and funding of R400 000.00, we reply.

The Department of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture has started procurement processes for the appointment of a registered, reputable and experienced provider/s to upgrade exhibitions at Albany Museum to ensure the institution is able to display and promote Wars of Resistance within the broader context of developing EC Resistance and Liberation Heritage Route and enhancing branding as the Home of Legends.

This year marks 150 years since the death of Nkosi Jongumsobomvu Maqoma on Robben Island, and next year will be 205 years since the Battle of Egazini of 1819. The exhibitions will provide local communities with an opportunity to reflect on the narrative in a bid to promote nation-building and social cohesion.

The plan is to unveil the exhibitions in February 2024. It is indeed true that the term of the current Board of Trustees is coming to an end, and the Department is seized with processes to activate members of civil society to make a public call for nomination of appropriately qualified, experienced, knowledgeable and progressive candidates to serve in the upcoming board.

This newspaper will be made aware of when these processes shall be activated in the media space so that they could also play their part and assist in the mobilization of suitable South Africans to contribute actively and positively to the transformation of our cultural landscape in line with the ethos of building a Rainbow Nation.

Regards

Mr Andile Nduna

Manager: Communications