By Sibabalwe Tame

Makhanda-born artist Lubabalo Kosi owns Lubae Art, a small business he started in 2020, where he showcases his skills, which are drawing and painting subjects, people and more.

The young artist says that he started his business because he knew from a young age that he could draw, and back then, he did not take it seriously. “I started drawing when I was young, but I didn’t take it seriously, then I finished Grade 12 in 2019. In 2020, I told myself that let me start taking this thing of drawing seriously because it may take me somewhere one day, and I really enjoy drawing,” said Kosi.

He said he really discovered himself when he met Malwande Bebeza, an artist and motivational speaker. “I [went]to him because he is also an artist, so he tested me because I said I know how to draw,” said Kosi, adding that he was given a picture of Madikizela Mandela to draw.

“I also did my artwork called Senzenina and that is when I saw myself that I’m good at this,” he adds. He also said that he uses Facebook to promote his business.

Though his parents died when he was very young, he continues to support himself through his art. He calls on people of Makhanda to support him as he needs funds to continue with his artwork.

Kosi said that people can contact him on the following number: 060 417 1505, or visit his place of residence in Tantyi Location, where he also works on his art.