Joza’s leg of national Big Walk a great success

By Chris Totobela

A decent number of people braved the cold and wet weather and made their way to the Joza Indoor Sports Centre to take part in the Big Walk, which was held all over the country. This event was organised by the Joza Hub which consists of sports clubs of different sports codes in conjunction with the Department of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture, and Love Life.

Big Walk co-ordinator Ziphozihle Nkomombini told Grocott’s Mail that the main aim of the Big Walk was to promote wellness. “We were expecting at least one hundred people due to the bad weather we experienced in the last few days, but people came out in numbers”, Nkomombini said.

Love life ground-breaker, Esi Matoto shared her views on this event with Grocott’s Mail. ” We are happy to be part of this event and we have noted some of the things that we would like to change or add to make this event more exciting.” Gqeberha-based Love Life’s lifestyle co-ordinator Siyavuya Ntabeni thanked the organisers and the participants for this great event. “Such events need to be hosted more often to keep young people occupied. Men and women leading these sports teams need to be supported by their respective communities because they are making a huge difference in our communities,” Ntabeni said.

Two of the oldest Big Walk participants, Dideka Sandi and Vuyiwe Booi of Makhanda Angels said they were happy to be part of the Big Walk as it challenged them a bit and proved to be good exercise. They also urged other elderly people who missed out on the event not to miss the next event and to start exercising in their homes to stay healthy.

This was indeed a great initiative by the Joza Hub and could have easily attracted a lot of people if the weather had been good. Each participant walked away with a goodie bag consisting of an energy bar, water, a banana, an apple, and an energy drink.