Makhanda Schools Chess Championships

By staff reporter

Jerry Sewelo from the Sewelo Maths and Chess Community Youth Academy hosted the first-ever multi-school chess tournament, The Makhanda Schools Chess Championship, in the Kingswood College Hepburn Centre on Saturday, 30 September 2023.

This Makhanda Schools Chess Championship saw over eighty learners representing 12 schools from Makhanda and surrounding towns and participants from the Rhodes University Junior Chess Club.

Well done to every player that tested their skills in this challenge.