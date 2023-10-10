Mfuzo Boxing Camp’s tournament attracts boxers from afar

By Chris Totobela

All roads will lead to Hlalani Community Hall at Foley’s ground in Hlalani on 14 October 2023 as one of the leading boxing clubs in Makhanda, Mfuzo Boxing Camp, will host a boxing tournament as part of their 28th anniversary celebrations. Boxing clubs from far and wide will be taking part in this great event. ESwatini-based Zebra Force Boxing Club, Gauteng-based Fight with Insight BC, Mdantsane-based Sisonke BC, and Uitenhage-based Thubalethu Boxing Club are some of the clubs who will be gracing this tournament that promises fireworks.

Mfuzo Boxing Camp is well known for producing great boxers that have gone on to achieve provincial and national colours. Head coach Luyanda “Tyson” Dibela called upon boxing lovers to come and support the youngsters.

“Makhanda’s youth are battling with drugs. Such tournaments are going to help take a lot of young people off the streets. I want parents to come and see the results of what we do at training and support their children,” he said.

This is going to be a feast of boxing for all fans and also a perfect platform for local boxers to exchange leather with the best boxers from different provinces. The weigh-in will be at 8:30am with the first bout at 10am on 14 October.