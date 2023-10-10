Makana LFA prepares for kick-off

By Chris Totobela

Makana LFA is getting ready to kick off their 2023-24 season. The teams have been divided into two streams consisting of eight teams each. Stream A has XI Attackers, 6Sai Army, Maru Academy, Golden Eagles, Young Stars, African Spears, Hellenic, and Seven Stars.

Sophia Stars, Love & Peace, Joza Callies, Makana Tigers, Rhodes University, Golden Brothers, Lalibela Lions, and Juventus will battle it out in stream B. This season’s winners will walk away with R4500 prize money, gold medals, and a trophy while the runners-up will take home R3000 and silver medals.

Juventus, the comeback kids who were once one of the big guns in local football, have done exceptionally well gaining promotion to the Premier Division on their first attempt and will square off against old enemies, Joza Callies, in Stream B. This will also be a really tough test for the 2023 First-Division winners, Hellenic, as they have been included in the same group as the sleeping giants of local football, XI Attackers.

According to Makana LFA head of competitions, Akhona Heshu, this season is going to produce fireworks. “This season is going to be very exciting and we appeal to the football lovers to come in numbers,” Heshu said. He also mentioned that the games will take place at Fiddlers Green and in Extension Seven.

“I just want to assure football fans that football will return to JD Dlepu as soon as it is available,” he added. Heshu also told Grocott’s Mail that the executive is doing everything in its power to sort out the officiating and will be meeting with the local referees soon. The new season will kick off on the weekend of 21 and 22 October.