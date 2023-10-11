Miss Teen SA Finalist puts Makhanda on the map

By Ruvesen Naidoo

Young Makhanda woman Elam Magula (19), a Grade 12 student at Victoria Girls High School, has made the finals of the Miss Teenager South Africa pageant, which will be held on 8 and 9 December.

Magula became interested in competing in Miss Teen South Africa because of her desire to make a positive impact on the lives of others, she told Grocott’s Mail. With a “passion for making a difference in my community and inspiring other young people to do the same, I saw the Miss Teen South Africa pageant as an opportunity to do just that. I was also looking for a challenge and an opportunity to grow and learn more about myself,” Magula said.

When asked about the challenges she faced during the competition, Magula said balancing preparation for the pageant with her studies, along with managing the expectations of her family and friends proved to be tough. But she added, “I am determined to succeed and do my absolute best”.

“My experience in Miss Teenager South Africa taught me a lot about myself, my strengths and weaknesses. I learned that I was capable of much more than I ever thought, and about the importance of resilience and being a powerful young girl,” said Magula.

If she wins the crown, she has vowed to empower other young girls “to know that they are imperfect and be confident, and know that anything is possible no matter the circumstance,” she adds.

Magula will definitely be entering more pageants in the future and says “Miss Teenager South Africa helped me grow so much, especially with being able to get out of my comfort zone and speak out in public”.