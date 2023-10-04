The ART of our life

By Buhle Andisiwe Made

The Carinus Art Centre hosted some imaginatively vivid art from leaders around the Makhanda area. For a period of eight days, a great deal of Victoria Girl’s High, Graeme College, PJ Olivier, Victoria Primary, Fikizolo Primary, Ntsika Secondary, and Nombulelo High youngers showed that they had mastered the art of interpretation.

While browsing through the rooms of the art centre, viewers are captured by the sheer talent and detail expressed by the learners of the various schools. Exhibited over two levels, the fine art displayed is the property of Grade Four -12 pupils. Graded in their individual schools, the learners were awarded their placements in a prize giving. Different forms of art including textile and ceramic, design and printmaking, painting and drawings, and sculpting were on display. The creativity oozed through the pupils’ pieces, from self-portraits, celebrity portraits, powerful environmental messages, and casual “foodie” anecdotes. Michele Kloppers, Carinus’ principal mentioned, “These kids are very talented!” – referring to the details and effort put into the work showcased at the centre.

Kloppers added that the artworks placed around the centre were an acknowledgment of the adept works of the young artists. The art was not to be sold or auctioned but was only for viewing pleasure and the learners may also donate their pieces to the centre for auction at the centre’s annual art exhibition and auction.

Exhibition viewers and friends told Grocott’s Mail that the art was of a high quality, and the emotions of the artists shone through. Nomusa Masinga and Amahle Shosha said “It is so exciting to see the work of young artists. I just really hope they continue doing art because they have so much potential.”

Talent, commitment, and hard work were exhibited throughout the showcase. Each room was filled with first-class artwork, and exploring such vivid stories through art is a wonder. The teachers at the various schools have enabled an open space for creativity and guided the young pupils well into such marvellous work.