Joza to host Annual Aerobics Marathon

By Chris Totobela

Joza Aerobics and Fitness Club is hard at work preparing for their Annual Aerobics Marathon. The third edition of this event will be held on 21 October at the Joza Indoor Sports Centre with registration at 7:30am and kick-off at 8:30am. This year’s marathon will include Hi Lo, step, step box, box, tae bo, and functional.

According to senior instructor Vuyokazi Smile, instructors from as far as the Western Cape will grace the event. “It will be Eastern Cape against Western Cape and we are expecting fireworks,” said Smile. The registration for this event is R100 for advance tickets and R150 at the door on the day, and the event is being held to raise funds for the Joza Aerobics and Fitness Club.

The Club has called on the public to support this great initiative. “We still have a few things that we would like the businesses to help us with such as catering for all participants as this is an all-day event. We also need someone who can help us hire a sound system that will be used on the day. We are looking for any kind of support that anyone can offer to make this event a success and businesses are welcome to come forward as we still do not have a sponsor for this event,” said Smile.

Makhandans are well known for their support and generosity and surely one or two businesses will come forward and grab this opportunity which will also be the perfect platform to market their businesses. This is a great initiative by Smile and her crew as this promotes a healthy lifestyle.