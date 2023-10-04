Feature Friday series announces winnner of competition

By Ruvesen Naidoo

The ‘Feature Friday’ series which ended last week, included a competition run by Makana Tourism for a chance to win a trip to The Halyards Hotel and Spa and Mansfield Private Reserve. The competition was to find four of the missing words in the sentence:

_____the_____behind_____and its extraordinary_____experiences.

As entries closed on Monday, 2 October 2023, Makana Tourism would like to announce that the winner of the competition is Ntombekhaya Fundani.

The sentence that won Fundani the prize was: EXPLORE the HISTORY behind MAKHANDA and its extraordinary AFRICAN experiences.

Fundani won a trip for two at Eagle’s Nest Cabin at Mansfield Private Reserve, a one-hour guided (not private) boat cruise at Halyards Hotel, and 30-minute couples back, neck, and shoulder massage at River Spa.

Makana Tourism Marketing and Communications officer Prudence Mini said the Halyards Hotel and Spa of the River Hotels Group in Port Alfred provides tranquil riverside accommodation and offers activities such as boat cruises and spa treatments.

The Mansfield Private Reserve, also part of the River Hotels Group, is located a short drive from Port Alfred and is “ideal for guests looking to exchange the busy-ness of life for a peaceful bushveld stay. The accommodation at Mansfield is self-catering. Take in the sights and sounds of nature by walking the pretty hiking trails, or join a guided nature walk. Mansfield is also open to day visitors – enjoy a fun day outdoors with your family” Mini added.

Grocott’s Mail and Makana Tourism would like to thank all those who entered the competition and followed the ‘Feature Friday’ series.