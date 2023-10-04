Illuminating the World with Curiosity and Science

By Anga-Anganda Bushwana

Mairi van Schoor, a Grade 10 learner from VIctoria Girl’s High in Makhanda, has headed to Johannesburg this week to take part in the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists International Science Fair. The fair takes place from 3 to 6 October 2023, with a total of 330 local young scientists and 20 participants from Ghana, India, Kenya, Lesotho, Mexico, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Indonesia, and Turkey presenting their innovative projects and vying for cash prizes and bursaries

In a world where curiosity fuels innovation and science unravels the mysteries of the universe, van Schoor is a remarkable young individual who stands out as a beacon of intellectual curiosity and scientific prowess. With a name meaning “star of the sea,” van Schoor’s journey in the realm of science has been nothing short of stellar.

Van Schoor told Grocott’s Mail that her insatiable curiosity has been a driving force throughout her life. “From an early age, I embarked on a quest to unravel the secrets of the world, constantly seeking patterns and connections in everything I encountered. Science became the guiding light, offering me the tools to find order in the seemingly arbitrary,” she said.

In July 2023, van Schoor won one of the gold medals at the Eskom Regional Science Expo for her project on language and its relation to shape. “This recognition also paved the way for my being selected as one of the representatives from the Eastern Cape at the international science fair,” Van Schoor said, adding that her love for science runs deep.

From her earliest moments of being able to speak, she posed thought-provoking questions, ranging from the whimsical to the profound. Whether pondering why the atmosphere isn’t made of custard or why we can’t eat concrete, van Schoor’s inquisitive nature embodies the essence of scientific exploration.

“Having the opportunity to participate in the international science fair in Johannesburg has been an incredible experience for me. Being surrounded by like-minded individuals and inspired adults, I found myself in a vibrant community of intelligent and driven individuals,” said Van Schoor. “The competition not only fosters seriousness but also offers a fun, educational, and exhilarating atmosphere,” she added.

What stood out during this interview is that this 16-year-old acknowledges the unwavering support of her mother, who has been her biggest advocate and inspiration. Throughout her scientific journey, her mother has been by her side, accompanying her through every twist and turn. Van Schoor’s gratitude for her mother’s guidance and encouragement is immeasurable, as she recognizes the profound impact her mother’s presence has had on her scientific pursuits.

Van Schoor says she will continue to nurture her passion for science and expand her knowledge. With her inquisitive mind and dedication, there is no doubt that she will continue to make remarkable strides in the scientific community.