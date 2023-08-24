Give, and it will be given to you in good measure

By Linda Pona

The principle of abundance has taught me that if I want to have, I have to give. The more I give, the more I get. This principle of giving is hard to live by, especially in a world that teaches us that if we want more, we must keep taking and giving is not a prerequisite.

It warmed my heart to witness the principle of giving practised this week when I watched a generous heroine feeding small children in front of her house. In that same space stood Makhandans, contributing to the cause of feeding a child so that they may be nourished and focus on getting an education. Before visiting Limise Gagayi, who runs a soup kitchen in Extension 6, she had expressed that she would feed the young children in need when food was available from sponsors and without sponsors, there would be no food.

But Makhandans, after seeing her Facebook post, went to sponsor her so she could carry on the excellent work. During our visit, we even met 14-year-old Irie-Mae, who realised that she has the power to make a difference in whatever way she can through giving.

Coincidently, this story happens on Women’s Month, when we celebrate the women who came before us and made history that it was through their giving and selfless sacrifices that we can celebrate some of the freedoms we have today.

Witnessing one woman’s generosity and how it moved Makhandans to come together and help, especially those in need, reminds me that in a world filled with injustice, we can still work together to help our fellow man, especially those most vulnerable. This is hope.

As Women’s Month ends, I remain hopeful that we have what it takes to make the world a better place and that today’s heroines lay a good foundation for tomorrow’s leaders.

Going forward, let us keep giving because the measure with which we give is the measure with which we receive, and hopefully, the never-ending cycle of abundance may follow us for generations to come.