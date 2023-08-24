A Resurgence of Creativity

By Elaine Wabwire

The Dakawa Community Arts Centre was run down and then vandalised during the COVID-19 pandemic, but is now rejuvenated and thriving. After the Department of Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture (DSRAC) challenged the centre’s staff to revive the project within a year, the management committee took matters into their own hands.

Collaboration with the Expanded Public Works Programme and DSRAC’s Young Creatives Programme under DSRAC saw board member Fiona Williamson, actress and data capturer Ntombizandile Nonyati, two young creatives Nobukosi Tata (a creative writer and dance instructor), Andiswa Rabeshu (visual artist) and Khanyisa Ntamo, the centre administrator, forming a dynamic team that jumpstarted the centre’s revival.

The team arranged for the building to be painted inside and out, and security guards were hired. A movie night was held with people and children in the neighbourhood, and acting lessons were given to children in the area.

An innovative approach to keeping the centre afloat was dividing the facility into two wings: one focuses on income generation and the other is dedicated to artistic endeavours. By renting out separate buildings, the centre can meet its basic monthly needs. However, funding is needed to sustain Dakawa the project.

From the brink of dissolution, the Dakawa Community Arts Centre stands as a vibrant hub of creativity, experiencing a renaissance that promises to revive the artistic spirit of the Makhanda community. This revival has been achieved through a collaborative effort uniting local artist, community leaders, and enthusiastic volunteers.

The Dakawa Community Arts Centre originally emerged as a project by African National Congress (ANC) exiles during the Apartheid era. Its roots trace back to 1982 at the Solomon Mahlangu Freedom College (SOMAFCO) which was set up by freedom fighters in Dakawa, Tanzania to teach young South African exiles. Subsequently, the centre relocated to the Eastern Cape to provide employment opportunities and enhance the residents ‘quality of life. Serving as a living legacy, Dakawa maintains strong connections with DSRAC as well as various Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMME).