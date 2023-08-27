Women should chase their dreams

By Chris Totobela

In our final segment of celebrating Makhanda’s top sportswomen, we recognize the role played by iconic local sports star, Nomawethu Simama.

Simama is well known in the aerobics circles for her energetic performances and swift moves. Born and bred in Makhanda and the firstborn of her parents’ four children, she joined Joza Aerobics and Fitness Club in 2016 with the aim of losing weight. In 2018, Simama took a break and returned in 2020 under the guidance of coach Vuyokazi Smile. This time, she was determined to go all the way. Her determination paid off and she was appointed as an assistant coach and instructor at the Club in 2021.

The mother of a 12-year-old daughter, Esinako, she found her new role very challenging but managed to pull through with the support of her fellow coaches and teammates. Simama told Grocott’s Mail how aerobics had changed her life.

“This sport has taught me discipline. It improved my communication skills and boosted my confidence. Being active reduces any health risk,” Simama said. In her message for Women’s Month, she encouraged women to chase their dreams, and love, support, and appreciate each other.

Her senior coach, Vuyokazi Smile, had this to say about her “I have known Nomawethu for six years. She is easygoing, very easy to teach and she is always eager to learn new things. It is a great honour to work with someone of her calibre,” said Smile who started off as Simama’s instructor and coach.