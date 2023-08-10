Former UCT Vice Chancellor motivates Rhodes Students on Women’s Day

By Thapelo Matlala

Welcomed by elated students singing, icon and academic guru Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng celebrated Women’s Day at Rhodes University on 09 August 2023 by commemorating the brave women of 1956 who marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to protest against the oppressive system that denied them the right to vote, access urban areas and a fair working environment.

The theme for the day was “Catalysing social change and empowering leadership for a sustainable future”, which was a testament to the remarkable contribution of women who have shaped the nation’s history and continue to demonstrate unwavering strength and determination.

It was a great privilege to be allowed to stand face-to-face with one of South Africa’s bright minds and inspirational individuals, Phakeng, at Rhodes University’s packed Barret Theatre.

“I do hard things,” Phakeng said during her conversation, where we learned that she was once the secretary and a member of the Executive Committee of the International Group for Psychology of Mathematics Education from 2003 to 2007. She said it was in her heart to help students, particularly women who needed funding assistance.

Phakeng’s talk motivated students as they applauded her as she demonstrated her indelible authority: “I know that I am fabulous; why should there be a ceremony made for me spending a lot of money telling me what I already know?”

She added that power is made masculine, and women are expected to fit into a specific leadership style, predetermined by patriarchy. “However, I believe women should be given the space to lead how best they see fit,” she said.

She encouraged young women to pursue their dreams, especially professorship in academia. To succeed, they need to be avid readers, write and publish; by doing so, they can produce something tangible. Even when the naysayers try to find something suspicious, they can’t because all boxes have been ticked, she said.

She added that to be a leader; one must understand that anything is possible and can be achieved. She said that one needs to keep going even when it is challenging because what keeps one going is not fitness but willpower.