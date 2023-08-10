Multitalented Azlan Makalima celebrates 50 years of hip-hop

By Aphiwe Ngowapi

Entrepreneur, rapper, producer, and hip-hop presenter at Rhodes Music Radio (RMR) are some hats multitalented Azlan Makalima wears.

Fueled by a passion for artistic collaboration and community empowerment, Makalima, together with other local hip-hop artists, celebrate 50 years of hip-hop by hosting a one-of-a-kind “Rap-Akademy Xperience” show on 12 August at the Fingo Library Hall.

The event, aptly titled “The Rap-Akademy Xperience,” is a testament to Azlan’s dedication to fostering artistic connections and nurturing emerging talents. The function is an exciting convergence of various creative expressions, with a primary focus on showcasing the potential of the local rap scene.

Makalima says the experience promises to leave an indelible mark on the local cultural landscape.

“We call it the Rap-Akademy because it is the school of hip hop, whereby we educate the local rappers of Makhanda about the music industry and business side of music,” says Makalima. The event was inspired by Makalima’s RMR radio show, where he showcases the local artist’s music on air to the Makhanda community.

“Local artists now want to move away from the norm of having events at taverns and create events for all types of artists to showcase their talents while accommodating the whole family. There are so many young artists with a lot of potential who cannot go into these clubs for these events,” he adds.

Local hip-hop artists are set to take centre stage, spotlighting their lyrical prowess and unique narratives that capture the essence of the community. Makalima firmly believes that art is a potent tool for social change, and this event serves as a platform for amplifying the voices of the youth while celebrating the rich tapestry of cultural diversity that defines the city.

Makhanda hip-hop artists set to grace the stage include Damage, Zizi The Rapper, Excel, and many others, each known for their distinct styles and thought-provoking lyrics. The function aims not only to entertain but also to initiate meaningful conversations about identity, social issues, and the experiences that shape the lives of the artists and the community they represent.

In future, the Akademy plans to have events of this nature every month and is also open to collaborating with other entrepreneurs and artists making any art.