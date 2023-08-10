Amakonokono are Diski queens

By Chris Totobela

Makhanda’s football lovers braved the cold weather on Wednesday to witness history being made at Mickey Yili Stadium, which hosted the first Diski Queens 7s tournament. A total of 16 teams took part in this historic event which was part of National Women’s Day celebrations.

Guest speakers acknowledged the important role women play in this country. Food for Futures Felicia Nkathazo told the young women about the importance of Ubuntu in communities. Co-director of Isikhalo Womxns Movement Anelisa Bentele pleaded with young women at the event not to keep quiet when they see or experience any form of abuse. Bentele also had the honour of kicking off the first-ever edition of Diski Queens 7s.

There were some very interesting encounters on the day. In the first of exhibition matches, Mfuzo Boxing Camp ladies took on the Makana Tigers netball team in a very tight and exciting clash where Boxers won 3-1 during penalties after a one-all draw.

In the main exhibition game, African Connection veterans beat Joza Aerobics and Fitness Club by 3-0. Peddie-based Inkwenkwezi FC sailed through the group stages and secured a place in the semis against Vukani Stallions. Two African Connection teams played each other in the semi-finals.

In the first semi-final, Amakonokono defeated African Connection by three unanswered goals while in the other semi-final game, Inkwenkwezi beat Vukani Stallions by a single goal which resulted in a match with Amakonokono in the final.

The much-anticipated final between these two sides started with a blistering pace with both teams displaying free-flowing attacking football. Both teams kept the fans excited with scintillating football showing the packed Mickey Yili Stadium why they were in the final. Both teams were unlucky during the final match. The game was decided by penalties after it ended in a goalless draw.

Amakonokono emerged victorious with 4-3 to the delight of the home crowd. Amakonokono captain Xolelwa Makeba could not hide her excitement, “We worked very hard at training and preparing for this tournament and the games were not easy at all. People came in numbers to support us and we did not want to disappoint them. History has been made and I’m happy to be part of it.”

Speaking on behalf of Amakonokono Nwabisa Tyelbooi, thanked all the sponsors who contributed to this historic event and the individuals who also contributed. Toiletry hampers were given to the girls who outperformed the rest on the day and also to those who are less fortunate.

History was made on the day and all the football fans are eager to come back for the bigger and better 2024 tournament.