Taking up space during Women’s Day

By Anga-Anganda Bushwana

“I am so happy to be here celebrating Women’s Day with all of you, but I’m a little sad at the same time because the more things change, the more they stay the same.” This was former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi’s opening statement as she took the podium on Women’s Day, 9 August, which marked day 3 of Rhodes University’s Leadership Week programme.

As an influential figure, the poised and elegant Tunzi once encouraged young African women that nothing is more important than taking up space, cementing themselves in society, and becoming the best versions of themselves, never shrinking to make the next person comfortable. Speaking on gender dynamics, the 29-year-old shared her grief about gender equality, saying that it pains her to know that in her lifetime, she will never witness gender equality. “We are here today because of the patriarchy of this world,” she said about Women’s Day celebrations.

Every year, on 9 August, South Africans honour the 20 000 women who came from different races who marched to the Union buildings in Pretoria in 1956 chanting, “Wathinth’ abafazi, wathinth’ iimbokodo”, meaning when you strike a woman, you strike a rock. That day, the brave women fought against unfair apartheid laws which oppressed Black domestic workers by restricting their movements through the Urban Areas Act.

“I once saw a poster that did not sit well with me during a Fees Must Fall protest written, don’t eff with us; we are not our ancestors,” said Tunzi. She added that this was disrespectful to the past generation and all their efforts to make change for future generations.

“I am pretty sure that the women of 1956 were already fed up at that point and were not thinking of themselves but their daughters and generations to come when they were protesting,” she said. This is a clear indication that the youth of today take for granted the sacrifices made by the women who fought hard for liberation, which ensures that women have rights and the power to exercise those rights.

Tunzi also educates young women on mental health through the Zozibini Tunzi Foundation. She encourages women to take care of their mental health and understand that one doesn’t always have to be strong. “Take a break and try again tomorrow,” she said.