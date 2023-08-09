Swallows still unbeaten despite narrow win

By Chesley Daniels

Log leaders, Swallows, recorded a rather disappointing 22-15 win over Rosebuds United in a second-round EPRU SEDRU Regional League fixture that was contested at the Albany Sports Club in Makhanda on 12 August.

Swallows, who were the firm favorites going into this encounter, rested most of their first-choice forwards and gave the fringe players some game time. It was a game of two halves, underestimating the opposition, lack of discipline and motivation that almost came back to bite log-leading Swallows in the proverbial behind, who started like a team with a mission scoring three tries to go into halftime leading 19-0.

Rosebuds picked up the tempo in the second half just like the doctor ordered as they gained early ascension and momentum by scoring their first try. Swallows’ loss of focus, handling errors, and Rosebuds’ never-say-die approach was almost the thorn in the Birds’ flesh as they began a strong resurgence.

Credit to the Buds who came back strongly while the discipline of Swallows allowed them not to extend their lead and to clinch the fourth bonus point try in the end. In the end, Swallows held on to their lead and walked off the park with a rather disappointing 22-15 win and with four league log points.

SWALLOWS POINTS:

TRIES: Ethan September, Ethan Williams, and Zenovan Denston

CONVERSIONS: Bradley Christian (2)

PENALTY: Zenovan Denston

ROSEBUDS POINTS:

TRIES: Denilson Pokbas, Nico Kock

CONVERSION: Edwin Saterdag

PENALTY: Edwin Saterdag

MAN OF THE MATCH

The evergreen Bradley “Mr Nicetimes” Christian of Swallows deservedly earns the Grocott’s Mail Sport and Daniels MEDIA Man of the Match Award. Christian was very solid in midfield, transferred pressure with his educated boot, performed long touch kicks and was accurate with his goal kicking with a 100% kick rate, again taking further where he left off from the OC game. His distributing and ball skills were top class as was his solid defence.

DANIELS MEDIA UNOFFICIAL SEDRU REGIONAL LEAGUE LOG AS AT 05/08/2023:

1. SWALLOWS – 45 (10)

2. OC – 26 (9)

3. KLIPFONTEIN – 23 (9)*

4. KOWIE – 23 (10)*

5. RHODES – 22 (7)

6. TIGERS – 11 (9)

7. ROSEBUDS – 4 (8)