Brown slots injury time penalty

By Chesley Daniels

An injury-time, 83rd-minute penalty by centre Duane Brown gave Kowie United a narrow 27-25 win over Old Collegians (OC) in their second-round EPRU SEDRU Regional League fixture, played at the Station Hill Sports Grounds in Port Alfred on 5 August.

The hosts, Kowie, went into the contest as underdogs and looking to take sweet revenge, after suffering a heavy 12-40 defeat to OC in the first round on June 16 at the Oval. OC is currently in 2nd position on the log.

The game was very physical, brutal, and intense, and was played at a very high tempo. The scrums were evenly matched while both exciting backs provided some spark on the attack. It was a see-saw affair from the kick-off as both teams gave the ball lots of air throughout the game. It was a contest that went down to the wire to decide the winner. The first half ended 11-11 after 40 minutes of rugby.

In the second half, both side’s goal-kickers were accurate and kept the scoreboard ticking. As both teams rotated the scoring from time to time, the clock was ticking and substitutions were brought on by both teams.

Kowie was leading 24-18 with three minutes remaining on the clock when replacement Xabiso Moni scored for OC. Siyabonga Mahapi slotted the conversion as OC led by 25-24. The kick-off took place by Kowie and with numerous phases left to right, OC refused to kick the ball for territory in order to come out of their own 22m area. OC lost possession and with another few phases in play, a penalty was rewarded to Kowie for an infringement by OC player.

Up stepped Duane Brown to take the vital pressure kick to decide the winner. At an angle 30m out, he neatly struck the ball that crossed high through the upright poles to break the hearts of OC, and hand Kowie a narrow 27-25 win in the 83rd minute of the game.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Duane Brown of Kowie earns the Grocott’s Mail Sport and Daniels MEDIA Man of the Match Award for his all-round general performance on the day. Brown was the magician at the back for his side and controlled the game with his calm approach. He kept his side on the front foot with some clever tactical kicking to win territorial advantage. He also contributed 17 points on the day with his accurate boot.

POINTS FOR KOWIE

TRIES : Mella Frans, Riaques Roberts

PENALTIES: Duane Brown (x5)

CONVERSION: Brown

POINTS FOR OC

TRIES : Bek Mandla (x2), Xabiso Moni

CONVERSIONS : Siyabonga Mahapi

PENALTIES: Mahapi (x3)

Kowie 1st Res beat OC 15-7