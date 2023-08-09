Brumbies earn bragging rights with win over Blues

By Chesley Daniels

Grahamstown Brumbies did the double to retain the bragging rights over arch-rivals Lily White with a 25-18 bonus point at the Fortress Oval on 12 August. This was the second round fixture of the EPRU Grand Challenge Group A.

Both teams are fighting for survival to end in the Top three in order to compete in the proposed Top 12 competition next year. A bonus point win is not negotiable at this stage of the competition as both teams sense the pressure under their pillows. Brumbies are currently in 3rd position after the bonus point win with Born Fighters, Missionvale, and Despatch hot on their heels. Lily White won’t end in the Top three and is currently in 7th position on the log.

FIRST HALF

Brumbies started like a house on fire, setting the pace of the game from the onset. Centre PJ Dido ran superb lines and angles at the back for Brumbies and was rewarded with two tries in the first half. The powerful flanker Athi Mfazwe also dotted down in the first half while Declan Muller slotted one conversion. Athule Rooi slotted a penalty for Lily White as Brumbies took a healthy 17-3 lead at the break.

SECOND HALF

A rejuvenated Blues side came out guns blazing in the second half and launched a remarkable comeback. It was a different ball game in the second half as the Brumbies were put under pressure by the Blues. The game continued to be physical as Brumbies’ powerful pack controlled matters upfront. Athi Mfazwe scored his second try of the match with his powerful runs and pace with the ball in hand on the attack. Siya Makeba, the 8th man of Blues, was a handful for Brumbies with his powerful and strong ball carries, creating tries for his side. Lakhanya Sam, Loyiso Dayimani, and Kali Buni scored tries for Lily White in the second half. Brumbies got a real shock as the Blues showed some fight by scoring late tries. In the end, it was not enough as Brumbies secured the win and registered a 25-18 bonus point win.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Pondy Basson was voted the Grocott’s Mail Sport and Daniels MEDIA Man of the Match in his first start for the Brumbies 1st XV. He controlled the game with calmness at fly-half and produced some spectacular ball skills on the attack. Pondy’s tactical kicking was also very decent and so was his defence.

LATEST EPRU GRAND CHALLENGE GROUP A LOG AS AT 12 AUGUST 2023:

1. PROGRESS – 56 (12)

2. TRYING STARS – 48 (11)

3. BRUMBIES – 30 (12)

4. BORN FIGHTERS – 29 (12)

5. MISSIONVALE – 26 (12)

6. DESPATCH – 22 (11)

7. LILY WHITE – 12 (11)

8. WINDVOGEL UNITED – 9 (11