What’s On – 10 – 17 August

POP-UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/REPEAT EVENTS

Friday, 11 August – Sunday, 13 August

Ha! Retreat at Deep South

Multi-instrumentalist improvising musician Francois (HA! Man) facilitates a weekend of improvised creativity – music, words, images, and movement. Come and play: “Like life, improvisation is a balancing act. It is a deed of full awareness. An awareness that includes both what we know and what we do not know.”

@ Deep South Retreat Centre, Firglen farm (20kms outside Makhanda)

17:00 on Friday to 14:00 on Sunday

For bookings: Francois on 0835587380 francois@imaginet.co.za

Price: R2500

__

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY 10 AUGUST

U3A

Jonathan Hughes talks about music and pipe organs

His research was done in Makhanda, entitled: “Addressing the pipework in South Africa’s oldest playable pipe organ”.

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

10:00 – 11:00

R5 Entry Fee

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689

Free Entry

__

FRIDAY 11 AUGUST

Documentary Screening Lobola: A Bride’s True Price (2022)

The 90-minute documentary follows filmmaker Sihle Hlope as she explores the issue of lobola from a Black woman’s perspective.

@ Amazwi Museum, 25A Worcester Street

14:30

Book your seats here: https://bit.ly/Lobolafilm

Free tickets: https://linktr.ee/DOCFILMSA



Live Music with Sivu

Different musical genres everyone can enjoy

@ Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 to 21:00.

Contact: 046 622 2324.

Free Entry

Live Music with Mr Doo and Guest DJ

Drum and Bass vs Tech House

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street.

21:00

Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689

Free Entry



__

SATURDAY 12 AUGUST

Parkrun

5km run or walk

Family-friendly

Dogs on leads are welcome.

@The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

07:45 for 08:00

Free Entry

Makhanda Women’s Chess Tournament.

Sewelo Chess Academy, in collaboration with Victoria Girls’ High School, sponsored by The Bridge Sports Bar, with the support of The Assumption Development Centre, brings you the Makhanda Women’s Chess Tournament in celebration of Women’s Month and appreciation of women’s participation in chess

@ Victoria Girl’s High School.

10:00

Contact: Coach Jerry on 0638895990 or jsewelo@gmail.com

Free Entry

The Thrift Market

@ LA Café (the Old Provost)

10:00-14:00

For more info, join Instagram/Facebook: @Thriftmarket

Free Entry

Organ Recital – Gerrit Jordaan

This Recital is presented in collaboration with the Music Society of Makhanda. Featuring works by Bach, Grison, Ravel and Jordaan.

@ Commemoration Methodist Church, 43 High Street

14:00

Contact: Jon Hughes at 0768134689

Tickets at the door

Price: R50 Full | R20 Concessions

The Rap-Akademy Xperience.

Join us for “The Rap-Akademy Xperience” as we celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop and uplift the Art of rap in Makhanda! Brought to you by local artists, this showcase brings you Makhanda’s finest Hip Hop talent. As we commemorate five decades of Hip Hop, we call upon all Makhandans to support this event.

@ Fingo Village Library Hall.

15:00 to 20:00.

Tickets at webtickets: https://bit.ly/RapakademyXperience

Price: R50 online | R70 at the door.

The Walters Clan

A Mix of Jazz, R&B, Pop and Reggae.

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street.

21:00

Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689.

R50 Entry fee

__

SUNDAY 13 AUGUST

Farmers Market

This weekly market will sell organic (aquaponic & soil grown) vegetables and other artisanal and sustainable goods.

@ LA Café (Old Provost)

09:00 – 14:00 (maybe earlier, depending on turnout)

Free Entry

Donkey Outreach Day

Several vets will be present, farriers and an equine dentist to treat all donkeys from the surrounding community that attend. We will also be doing minor on-the-spot repairs to carts and replacing old harnesses. There will be prizes for the best cared-for donkey/ carts aimed at encouraging good welfare practices.

@ Albany Sports Club, 18 Florence Street

09:00

Contact: Philippa du Toit at 0836589736 or Grahamstown Veterinary Clinic on 046 622 6753

Free Entry

__

TUESDAY 15 AUGUST

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed

Pub Quiz

Join us for a fun evening of trivia.

@The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

19:00

Table bookings: 046 622 5002

R40/per person (Cash only)

__

WEDNESDAY 16 AUGUST

Karaoke Night

Sing your heart out

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

Free Entry

__

THURSDAY 17 AUGUST

U3A

Lecture demonstration by GARDMED staff on dealing with the commonest medical emergencies that elderly folk encounter. Since the members of several other organisations have been invited to attend this event, it would be a good idea to arrive earlier than usual. Parking space is limited.

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

10:00 – 11:00

R5 Entry

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact: Sheila Hicks on 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689

Free Entry

__

COMING SOON

18 August – Live Music with Lloyd & Leroy. A night of jazz mixed with R&B @ Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street, from 19:00 to 21:00. Contact: 046 622 2324. Free Entry.

25 August – Live Music with Peace. Adult contemporary song with a mix of R&B and pop @ Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street. Time: from 19:00 to 21:00. Contact: 046 622 2324. Free Entry.

26 August – Albany Sports Club Market. Stalls from food and crafts. Bric-a-Brac. Jumping castles, vintage cars, animals, and much more. @ Albany Sports Club, 18 Florence Street, Makhanda. Time: 09:00 – 15:00. For Bookings/ Contact: Julie van Staden 083 644 8091. R100 per stall and R50 for a PowerPoint; contact Julie for other requirements (chairs & tables).

26 August – Dance off/Fashion Runway 2023. The dance-off incorporates different dance styles, while the fashion runway comprises garments made from recycled materials such as paper and plastic. Old artwork like ceramics and paintings will also be sold during the event. Refreshments will also be sold. Join us during this occasion to engage with the community through Art. @ Dakawa Arts Centre. Time: 12:00 till late. Contact: Nobukhosi Tata on 0716255764 or Andiswa Bliss Rabeshu on 0717845830. Free Entry.

30 September – Albany Sports Club Steaks Evening. Steak Evening. @ Albany Sports Club, 18 Florence Street, Grahamstown. Time: 16:00. Enquiries to Yolande 083 383 2506. Price: R100

__

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

“Making a difference together” – Rhodes University Accounting Students reaches out to Grahamstown SPCA. RUPals was established by a group of Rhodes University Postgraduate CTA students to raise funds for organisations. @ Rhodes University campus; The Day Kaif, Rhodes Theatre, Steve Biko Union Building, Hoof and Hound, SPCA Charity shop. Monday to Friday. Time: 9:00 to 16:00. Booking/ Contact Details: Eileen or Benita Enquiries on 076 878 0137. Price: R50

For Poster designing services, contact Aphiwe on 067 388 9951.