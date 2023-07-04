Sophia Stars and Young Eagles face up in the decider

By Chris Totobela

Makhanda was a buzz this past weekend as everyone was busy preparing for the conclusion of the National Arts Festival (NAF). Makana LFA premier league clubs also played their last two rounds of the season, which turned out to be a problem for some teams.

Only four games took place on the weekend, three on Saturday and only one on Sunday, while the rest of the fixtures did not take place due to teams not pitching up.

On Saturday, Lalibela Lions defeated African Spears by five unanswered goals. The score was two nil to the Lions at the halftime break, with some resistance from the young and entertaining African Spears team, who finally succumbed to pressure and conceded three more goals.

Maru Academy finished the season on a high, beating 6Sai Army by five goals to three. Makana Tigers sealed off an impressive season with a five-nil victory over the struggling Golden Brothers side.

On Sunday, African Spears now suffered another defeat at the Golden Eagles’ hands. Stream A winners Sophia Stars will now lock horns with Stream B winners Young Eagles in a two-legged play-off that will take place at Rhodes University prospect field. The first leg will be played on Saturday, 8 July and the second on Sunday, 9 July. The winner of this game will be crowned Makana LFA premier league champions, and as part of the prize, they will gain automatic promotion to the regional league.

Makana LFA secretary Akhona Heshu confirmed that all teams not pitching up for games would be negatively impacted. “The law will take its course without any discrimination. No team is bigger than the law, and whoever is found guilty must face the music,” said Heshu.

Responding to why the games were played during the festival, he said that they had to finish the league before the cut-off date of the region. Also, responding to the criticism of using the Extension 7 fields in terrible condition, Heshu said that Dlepu stadium is not ready for use and that the former fields were the better option to host the LFA games.

The stage is set for the season’s showdown, and the football fans are praying for excellent weather and officiating on the weekend. Both camps must be on their best behaviour, as one wrong move might cost the team a promotional spot.